Zhang Yimou Explores New Ideas in ‘Shadow’

Director honored at Venice with the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of work, while repeatedly expanding the horizons of contemporary Chinese filmmaking. Small wonder that Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera calls Zhang a pioneer and “one of the most important directors in contemporary cinema.” Zhang will receive the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker award in Venice ahead of the out-of-competition screening of “Shadow” Sept. 6.

The logline says that the film is set during the period of the Three Kingdoms (220-280 A.D.), and features an exiled king and his people, who develop a plot to regain control of their land. The events are told from the points of view of the king, his sister, his commander, the women trapped in the royal palace and a common citizen. But Zhang puts it more simply: “This is a film about a body double. I have always been interested in this subject. Despite the numerous period films released every year, no Chinese films have addressed it. Now I have the chance.” And the precise historical context has been blurred. “It’s no longer a Three Kingdoms story following my adaptation.”

Related

Deng Chao (“Duckweed,” “Pancake Man”) plays both the master and the body double, two men with identical appearances, yet completely different personalities. One is a powerful noble, the other an ordinary man.

“Their fates constitute the central subject of this film,” says Zhang, though the roles of the female characters, in particular the commander’s wife, played by Betty Li Sun (“The Assassins,” “Painted Skin”) are also key.

“This film is about struggle, survival, dire predicaments and wild ambition — how a common man can manage not only to survive amidst the power games of kings and the aristocracy, but even to turn defeat into victory,” explains Zhang. That insight should be enough to get critics and analysts quickly salivating over contemporary political and social parallels.

But Zhang is careful to brush over such speculation by serving up a visual treat. “The visual style of ‘Shadow’ is inspired by the ink brush painting techniques of Chinese art. I have always wanted to experiment with this unique style of ink and wash effect. It looks particularly Chinese to me. The scenes with rain, especially, have a fluid texture that creates a unique ambience,” he says.

He recently completed his next pic — a treatise on filmmaking — and says he has ambitions in TV. “Long-form episodic TV allows for the telling of richer, fuller stories, and their great capacity provides a broader space in which characters can be created and developed, so I’ve always been interested in exploring this format. I’m working on the adaptation of a novel and, if the scripts turn out well, I may film it as a TV show.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple, Amazon Execs Take Content Search to TIFF

    In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of […]

  • Zhang Yimou Explores New Ideas in

    Zhang Yimou Explores New Ideas in 'Shadow'

    In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of […]

  • Charlie Day Directorial Debut

    Charlie Day to Make Directorial Debut With Hollywood Comedy 'El Tonto'

    In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of […]

  • Zheng Kai, Chinese actor in Zhang

    Venice: China’s Ryan Zheng Shows New Depth and Ambition

    In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of […]

  • The Nun Movie

    Box Office: 'The Nun' to Conjure Huge $40 Million-Plus Debut

    In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of […]

  • 'Nelly' Review: The Many Faces Of

    Film Review: 'Nelly'

    In “Shadow,” Chinese director Zhang Yimou is poised to reveal new layers of darkness, danger and brooding sensuality. Zhang says his film is a story of “struggle and survival,” faced by commoners and women in the face of greater power. These are themes that Zhang has approached from numerous angles over some three decades of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad