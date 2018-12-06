×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Hate U Give’ Novelist Reflects on Big Screen Adaptation Process

By

Angie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Starr Carter (AMANDLA STENBERG) and Lisa Carter (REGINA HALL) in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE HATE U GIVE. Photo credit: Erika Doss/Fox
CREDIT: ERIKA DOSS/Fox

When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go.
In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very first conversations with director George Tillman Jr., screenwriter Audrey Wells and later screenwriter Tina Mabry, I knew they were the perfect people to “raise” this adaptation. They not only loved the source material but respected it. Even more, they respected me as the one who initially birthed it.

Over the course of a year, there were face-to-face meetings and phone conversations in which all parties involved
in the scriptwriting process discussed everything with me, from big picture aspects to minute details that may not even be noticeable. Wells specifically yearned to know all that she could about these characters and the world I created, while recognizing that it was a reflection of the world we live in.

Though the characters’ experiences were different from her own, Wells did what writers and, honestly, society as a whole must do — she listened intently and made it her goal to understand as best as she could. Her genuine empathy and love translated beautifully into the screenplay. Combined with the nuances and voice provided by Mabry, the final script proved to me that I truly did place the adaptation in the best hands possible. Collectively, our goal was for the adaptation to have so many of the same genetics as the book that, while they not be identical, at first glance they would seem to be. Every decision was handled with care, and the changes that were made were so profound that I honestly considered making those changes to the book.

Related

The ultimate hope was to create a script, and later a film, that would spark conversations, build empathy, and give voices to those who are so often silenced. Even more so, we hoped to capture a moment so that years from now, when people look back and watch “The Hate U Give,” it will give them an understanding of where
we were at that time as a society and that ultimately, it will inspire them to create an even better future.

“The Hate U Give” novelist Angie Thomas’ next book is “On the Come Up.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Best Picture Contenders Focus On Issues

    Best Picture Contenders Focus on Timely Issues Like Politics, Addiction

    When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go. In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very […]

  • A Private War

    Golden Globes: HFPA Keeps the Oscar Race Interesting With Its Own Quirks

    When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go. In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very […]

  • Case Studies of a Quartet of

    Case Studies of a Quartet of Prior Oscar Foreign-Language Nominees

    When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go. In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very […]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    EuropaCorp Is Shuttering Its In-House Distribution Business (EXCLUSIVE)

    When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go. In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very […]

  • Champions Spain Oscar Entry

    Spain's Oscar Entry 'Champions' Special-Needs Players

    When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go. In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very […]

  • Starr Carter (AMANDLA STENBERG) and Lisa

    'The Hate U Give' Novelist Reflects on Big Screen Adaptation Process

    When discussions of a possible film adaptation of “The Hate U Give” began, I mentally prepared myself to let go. In some ways, for authors it’s like placing a child in someone else’s hands to raise, nurture and prepare for the world. The key is to place it in the right hands. From my very […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad