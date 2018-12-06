×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Shangela Steals the Show in ‘A Star Is Born’

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All
DJ Pierce ASIB
CREDIT: Clay Enos

Reality series aficionados may recognize drag performer D.J. “Shangela: Pierce from his tenure as a two-time contestant on the Emmy Award-winning hit “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” but thanks to a small but plum role as a drag bar emcee-cum-bar owner in “A Star Is Born,” he’s drawn in whole new set of fans. In the pivotal scene, he helps introduce Lady Gaga’s character Ally, who sings a rousing rendition of “La Vie En Rose,” to Bradley Cooper’s Jack, setting them afloat on a course of love — and myriad concert performances. The Paris, Texas, native, whose acting credits include stints on “Glee” and “2 Broke Girls,” touts the Cooper-directed film for “having a very inclusive message.”

Shangela: “To be able to work with people like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, you really want to pull up and make sure you’re putting on your A game. So that’s what I did. And when I went in there Bradley was just such a great director in that he knew exactly what he wanted from the scene. But he was also like, you know what, this is also your world, you know this, feel free to go as far as you want and I’ll pull you back if I need to. So that’s what we did. They did not provide us with the entire script, although everything they did provide us I definitely brushed up on. I wanted to come in here and be tip top, a professional. I also wanted to bring the authenticity of what I know from drag and see if they were open to it, which he totally was.

Related

“They had a great wardrobe stylist for the set, but she was very open to us bringing some of our own pieces or having feedback on the look, because she wanted us to be comfortable in the role. And for this particular bar, as a drag owner — and I’ve worked in a million clubs, honey, so I know — you want to establish yourself as the boss. And my boss [character] was a cabaret-type girl. I had a coat with tails, a leotard, because she’s still a sexy boss you know? But [I also had] a nice little top hat. My real, natural drag character, Shangela, I’m kind of a Beyonce: I like wind, I like hair, I like wigs. But for this particular role, because she was the owner, she was a little more mature, she was more established. So she has short hair, which in the film, they refer to as my ‘bus driver’ wig, which seems to always get a fun laugh in the theater, which is cool. So I say, ‘If that’s the bus I’m driving, she’s going places.’ And I loved it.

“Was I intimidated by Gaga? You know what? Maybe for 10 seconds. And then I had to shake that off and remember who I am. Because, thankfully, this was a role that I was very comfortable with. The nerves came from just wanting to do my best, like, ‘please don’t fall sister when you go out there. Don’t do it!’ But you know what? Bradley and Lady Gaga made, I think, everyone, including me, feel so comfortable on set. Even between takes, she could have gone in her trailer, but she hung out with me in the dressing room: ‘So, like Shan, how have you been? What are you doing?’ And I’m like, oh my God! So I would tell her stories like, ‘Oooh, Gaga, let me tell you about this time I did an episode on ‘Bones’ and I was you!’ That made me just feel like more comfortable. She’s like ‘Shan, let’s have fun.’ And she goes, ‘You know what, I love this so much because I’m having fun on this set. So thank you.’ And that made me feel super special, that someone like Lady Gaga was saying we’re making her feel more comfortable when she was doing so much for me in that moment.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • NOT EASILY BROKEN, from left: Taraji

    Bill Duke Remembers the Theater Training That Helped Him

    Since Bill Duke the Sundance Special Jury-prize winning film “The Killing Floor” (1984), the multi-hyphenate talent has rarely been out of sight on screens big and small. In the ’90s, Duke directed acclaimed crime films focused on black themes and characters, including the Cannes Fest competitor “A Rage in Harlem”; “Hoodlum,” with an enviable cast [...]

  • C2_01217_RCMichael B. Jordan stars as Adonis

    'Creed II' Production, Costume Designers Worked Together to Get the Right Look

    Below-the-line department heads who have the opportunity to work together on more than one film often develop a kind of communications shorthand. For production designer Franco-Giacomo Carbone and costume designer Lizz Wolf, “Creed II” marks their fourth collaboration — a relationship that began with 2008’s “Rambo.” This worked to the great advantage of the eighth [...]

  • Oscar Foreign Language Submissions Tap Into

    Oscar Foreign Language Films Tap Into the Zeitgeist

    Once upon a time, the quintessential foreign-language film submission was a sweeping epic or something to do with WWII. No longer. More challenging and topical pictures have been entered and ultimately rewarded. Think of last year’s Chilean winner, “A Fantastic Woman,” centered on a transgender character. Among this year’s submissions from 87 countries are at [...]

  • DJ Pierce ASIB

    How Shangela Steals the Show in 'A Star Is Born'

    Reality series aficionados may recognize drag performer D.J. “Shangela: Pierce from his tenure as a two-time contestant on the Emmy Award-winning hit “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” but thanks to a small but plum role as a drag bar emcee-cum-bar owner in “A Star Is Born,” he’s drawn in [...]

  • Timothée Chalametw'Beautiful Boy' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Timothee Chalamet Joins Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray in Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

    Timothee Chalament is on board to play one of the leads in Wes Anderson’s next live action feature, “The French Dispatch.” Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro and Jeffrey Wright are also on board. Murray, McDormand and Swinton have appeared in several Anderson films. Related Actors on Actors: Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..Chadwick Boseman (Black

    It's Time for 2018's Superheroes to Score Top Awards

    Each year, the same debate rages: Can a movie about superheroes be a legitimate contender for a best  picture Academy Award nomination? The answer, so far, has been a taunting laugh followed by a hard no. After all, as UCLA associate professor of sociology Gabriel Rossman — who worked with University of Arizona assistant professor [...]

  • Yalitza Aparicio Roma Variety Facetime Interview

    First-Time Actress Yalitza Aparicio on How She Found 'Roma'

    A breakout star in “Roma,” first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio went from small-town schoolteacher-in-training to snagging a lead role in director Alfonso Cuarón’s autobiographical movie about his formative years in Mexico. Aparicio plays Cleo, based on the director’s childhood nanny. “It’s kind of incredible that I’ve had this experience,” she says, “because not everybody starts this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad