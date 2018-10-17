Hollywood’s New Leaders 2018: Law

Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. All are age 40 or under, and Variety has measured them by the progress of their career trajectories: do they take calculated risks? How fast have they risen in their companies? Are they innovative and employ solutions to problems that are creative? As part of the salute to the qualities that keep the town humming, filmmaker/producer Travis Knight, who founded Laika Studios and is finishing up the anticipated “Bumblebee” for Paramount, as well as Variety‘s 10 Assistants to Watch along with the New Leaders will be recognized Oct. 17, at the Jeremy Hotel rooftop in West Hollywood.

Dan Feinberg

Senior Vice President, Corporate Counsel, Legendary Entertainment, 33

Feinberg manages and oversees legal matters regarding entertainment and corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, film and television production and distribution, litigation and other general corporate matters. Recently helped negotiate and close a $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility with JP Morgan Chase Bank and a syndicate of top-tier entertainment banks. Helped negotiate and close the rights for Legendary to produce the first live-action Pokémon feature film, “Detective Pikachu,” due in May. “Ideally, your work should challenge and excite you. I’m fortunate to tackle novel issues every day. Plus, they let my daughters put stickers on my door.”

Nicolas Jampol

Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine, 37

Litigates and provides pre-broadcast and IP counseling services to clients that create, use or distribute all forms of content. Has played an integral role in helping the team expand its footprint and create a one-stop-shop for content issues, from IP counseling, to life-rights assessments, clearance review and litigation. Promoted to partner in 2018 because of his involvement in marquee matters that include film (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Beatriz at Dinner”), television (“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “Stranger Things,” “Genius: Picasso”), digital content (Facebook, Grindr, Yahoo), and for his busy litigation practice. “Whether we’re counseling or litigating, the goal is the same: clear the path for our clients to focus on creating great content.”