You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

German Sales Agents Surf on Title Wave

There’s something for everyone at AFM: from drama to horror to family friendly toons

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trautmann
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lieblingsfilm

Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics.

Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from ARRI Media Intl.

Directed by Andrew Desmond and starring Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian and Rutger Hauer, “The Sonata” follows a young violinist who inadvertently triggers dark forces after discovering a mysterious music score composed by her late father. The film world premiered at AFM.

Esther Bialas’ “Hanna’s Homecoming,” likewise having its market premiere, centers on a teen girl who is shunned in her village because her mother was widely believed to be a witch and responsible for the deaths of several men. The pic premiered in October at the Hof Film Festival.

Also screening is Dominik Hartl’s “Party Hard, Die Young,” in which a group of Austrian teens head off to a Croatian island for the party of a lifetime, only to start dropping dead in mysterious ways.

Related

Picture Tree Intl. is also offering chills and thrills with apocalyptic zombie thriller and Toronto screener “Ever After,” by Berlin-based Swedish helmer Carolina Hellsgard.

Based on the graphic novel by Olivia Vieweg, the film focuses on two young women who flee Germany’s only zombiefree region, the last holdouts of human civilization, and embark on a journey into a lush and beautiful post-apocalyptic landscape in which nature has taken over.

The Berlin-based company is also handling Polish filmmaker Borys Lankosz’s fantasy thriller “Dark, Almost Night,” about a journalist investigating the disappearances of children, only to stumble across evil forces linked to a lost treasure and the area’s war-tainted past.

Meanwhile, making its market premiere is Beta Cinema’s “Trautmann,” from director Marcus H. Rosenmüller. The true story follows Bert Trautmann, a German POW in England whose prowess as a goalkeeper leads to a post-war career playing for Manchester City soccer club in the 1950s.

Portraying yet another history-making Austrian, Bruno Ganz stars as Sigmund Freud in Nikolaus Leytner’s “The Tobacconist.” The Beta title focuses on the famed neurologist’s friendship with a 17-year-old tobacco shop apprentice at the beginning of the Nazi era.

Animation is again making a big splash at the AFM with Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe lending their voices to Sola Media’s “Manou the Swift,” about a young swift adopted by seagulls who ends up defending both bird species alike from dangerous rats and a coming storm. In “Up and Away,” a village boy gets more than he bargains for when he takes a girl on a magic carpet ride.

Global Screen’s “Marnie’s World,” about a pampered house cat who learns to survive in the outside world with a little help from her friends, likewise unspools at the mart. The company also screens “Tabaluga,” which follows the adventures of a young dragon and magical ice princess who team up to foil the sinister plans of an evil lord.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • DF-25953 – L-R: Joe Mazzello (John

    Box Office: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to Break Free With $46 Million Debut

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

  • Trautmann

    German Sales Agents Surf on Title Wave

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

  • Hear Me

    Korean Film Council and Local Companies Aim for Fair Trade in the Movie Business

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

  • The Negotiation

    Big Movies Saturate Korean Cinemas Over Holiday, Damaging the Box Office

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

  • Vincent Cassel/Olga Kurylenko Starrer 'The Emperor

    Gaumont's 'The Emperor of Paris' Pre-Sells to International Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

  • Flare Film Continues Global Production Focus

    Flare Film Continues Global Production Focus With Drama 'Avalanche'

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

  • Letitia Wright Black Panther

    John Legend Joins 'Le Brio' Remake Starring Letitia Wright (EXCLUSIVE)

    Germany’s leading sales companies have descended on the American Film Market with a wide range of titles that span horror and historical fare to arthouse, animation and family pics. Supernatural thrillers look to be especially prevalent this year, with such chilling titles as “The Sonata,” “Hanna’s Homecoming” and “Party Hard, Die Young” — all from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad