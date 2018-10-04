You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan Film Review: ‘Working Woman’

A Jerusalem woman’s career leap is complicated by her boss’ inappropriate behavior in this strong Israeli drama.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Working Woman
CREDIT: Busan Film Festival
Director:
Michal Aviad
With:
Liron Ben Shlush, Menashe Noy, Oshri Cohen, Irit Sheleg, Dorit Lev-Ari, Gilles Ben-David, Corinne Hayat. (Hebrew, French, English dialogue.)

1 hour 34 minutes

A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental to their careers and many have to put up with “a certain amount” of crap to get ahead at all. The person who believes there’s never any excuse for putting up with harassment has probably never experienced any, let alone risked losing an advantageous position or salary if they complain.

That’s the fix the heroine of “Working Woman” finds herself in: She’s wedged between need for a job that greatly improves her young family’s prospects and the increasingly discomfiting behavior of her superior. This second narrative feature by Israeli documentarian Michal Aviad is a strong drama that eschews melodramatic contrivance, making its points via cool (yet sometimes squirm-inducing) observation. As an accessible illustration of a hot-button issue, it snagged U.S. sales to Zeitgeist and Kino Lorber during the Toronto film fest, makes its Asian premiere in Busan, and should attract similar interest in other territories.

More Reviews

At the start, 30-ish Orna (Liron Ben Shlush of “Next to Her”) is excited about making a significant career change as assistant to major-league Jerusalem developer Benny (Menashe Noy). She has no background in real estate, but talked her way into the position, and immediately proves she’s got the resourcefulness, drive, organizational skills and original ideas to be more than a glorified secretary. Indeed, Benny is soon rewarding her accordingly with a promotion, particularly once her high-school French proves key in winning over wealthy Gallic buyers to a massive residential project that’s his biggest gamble to date.

In the immediate aftermath of that success, he grabs her for a non-platonic kiss, a move she soundly rejects. He apologizes, vowing the next day that nothing of the kind will ever happen again. Orna has many pressing reasons to take him at his word: Not only does she need this job to commence a new career path, but her chef husband Ofer (Oshri Cohen) has just opened a new restaurant that isn’t doing well, making their financial situation (with two young children to support) precarious. As she’s now handling apartment sales for Benny, working for him promises fat commissions on top of her salary, as well as a prestigious résumé item that might take her anywhere she wants later on.

Thus Orna has little choice but to ignore continued red flags around her boss’s behavior. A business trip to Paris proves in the worst way that he will not respect her boundaries. Traumatized after this experience — depicted in an excruciating hotel-room scene — she begins to fall apart.

Aviad and his co-writers manage a resolution that is satisfying without stretching credibility, or taking the film into revenge-fantasy schematics. The only logic gap is why Orna fails to explain clearly what’s happened to her husband, so his anger is inappropriately directed at her. We understand she’s not in her right mind, but this detail just doesn’t quite wash.

There are strong performances all around, with veteran Noy treading a fine line that keeps Benny’s motivations ambiguous. Is he really infatuated with Orna, as he claims? Or is he simply the kind of self-made tycoon who’s always gotten what he wanted, and can’t grasp why a woman he lusts after should be any exception? Ultimately his reasons don’t matter. But it’s useful for the film to keep them murky, as our focus should be on Orna’s perception. Daniel Miller’s cinematography is crisp and clean, yet also has a largely handheld intensity that captures our protagonist’s increasingly unnerved p.o.v.

Though polished in tech and design respects, the film furthers that psychologically raw air by eschewing any original musical score. There’s just the occasional overheard tune — including the ’70s Bee Gees-penned disco hit “If I Can’t Have You,” an ode to possessive desire that becomes a sinister in-joke in this context.

Busan Film Review: 'Working Woman'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Contemporary World Cinema), Sept. 11, 2018. (Also in Busan, Jerusalem, Vancouver, Calgary, Mill Valley fests.) Running time: 94 MIN. (Original title: “Isha Ovedet”)

Production: (Israel) A Zeitgeist, Kino Lorber release (in U.S.) of a United King Films presentation of a Lama Films production. (Int'l sales: M-Appeal, Berlin.) Producers: Amir Harel, Ayetlet Kait. Co-producer: United King.

Crew: Director: Michal Aviad. Screenplay: Sharon Azulay Eyal, Michal Vinik, Aviad. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Daniel Miller. Editor: Nili Feller.

With: Liron Ben Shlush, Menashe Noy, Oshri Cohen, Irit Sheleg, Dorit Lev-Ari, Gilles Ben-David, Corinne Hayat. (Hebrew, French, English dialogue.)

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Jennifer Arceneaux Ashley Levinson

    Bron Media Launching Investment Division, Partners With Animal Kingdom

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

  • Working Woman

    Busan Film Review: 'Working Woman'

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

  • CLAIRE FOY as Janet Armstrong in

    'First Man': Astronauts' Wives Just as Heroic as Their Husbands, Says Neil Armstrong's Son

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

  • The Church Review

    Film Review: 'The Church'

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

  • Shonda Rhimes Matt Reeves

    Shonda Rhimes, Matt Reeves Developing Sci-Fi TV Series, Film for Netflix

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

  • The Hate You Give Score Director

    'The Hate U Give' Score Sets Mood in World of Racial Violence

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

  • Omari Hardwick

    'Power' Star Omari Hardwick on Trump, Working With Whoopi Goldberg

    A typical skeptic’s response to the #MeToo movement has been “Well, why didn’t she just get another job? Why would anyone keep working with a boss who behaves inappropriately?” This argument tends to overlook the fact that many women — and people in general — don’t have infinite employment options, bridge-burning may be seriously detrimental […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad