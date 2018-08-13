You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Locarno Film Review: ‘With the Wind’

Bettina Oberli’s first French feature makes a nice parallel between mankind’s inability to control the natural world and human fallibility when it comes to keeping emotions in check.

By

Jay's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Locarno Film Festival
Director:
Bettina Oberli
With:
Mélanie Thierry, Pierre Deladonchamps, Nuno Lopes

1 hour 27 minutes

A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability to control the natural world and human fallibility when it comes to keeping emotions in check. Although the male lead gets little scope for development, the female characters experience a meaningful trajectory, resulting in a satisfying drama that could do good business in European markets.

A quote from British writer Rebecca West about our species’ self-destructiveness — “Only part of us is sane,” it begins — acts as a concise introduction for what’s to come, implying a turbulence matched by a rain storm that forms a backdrop to the delivery of a stillborn calf. Pauline (Mélanie Thierry) and her partner of 15 years, Alex (Pierre Deladonchamps), own an organic farm which they proudly maintain free of any chemical intervention. Given their ecological zeal, it’s no surprise they welcome Galina (Anastasia Shevtsova), a Ukrainian teenager who’s the beneficiary of an organization that places kids who grew up near the Chernobyl disaster in fresh-air Switzerland for the summer. Galina however is less than thrilled to be dropped off at an isolated farm that barely has a phone signal and no wifi connection.

More Reviews

Alex is waiting in excited anticipation of the arrival of his dream: a wind turbine that will allow them to generate their own clean energy. The delivery is accompanied by Samuel (Nuno Lopes), a worldly engineer who’ll be staying in one of the farm buildings to supervise the installation. Sexual tension between Pauline and Samuel is immediate, and detected early on by the quietly observant Galina, but Alex is oblivious since he’s fixated on realizing his goal of going off the grid.

In one of the film’s best scenes, Pauline takes Galina for a night out dancing, enjoying the escape from nonstop farm duties but also from Alex’s constant preaching of the anti-capitalist, all-natural gospel. In a moment of solidarity, Galina asks Pauline if she’s in love; Pauline assumes she means Alex, when in fact the perspicacious teen is talking about Samuel. Late that night, the illicit couple consummate their attraction, but Samuel’s job is finished and he’s about to leave. The turbine is gloriously up and running, but for Pauline it becomes an ever-present symbol of thwarted desire — so, in a sleepless fury, she smashes the mechanism.

Pauline’s clandestine act of violence, which she blames on an unknown intruder, becomes the threshold moment when she assesses whether Alex’s increasingly vehement isolationism fits with her own desire to engage with the world. A little more chemistry between Pauline and Alex would have made the decision more dramatic, but Oberli prefers to keep the human drama on a more contained level, carefully calibrating the emotional rhythm while using nature’s tendency to destabilize, whether via storms or fog or disease, to create additional tension.

With the Wind” is the Swiss-German director’s first feature in French, and she seems at ease with the language switch, helped by an excellent cast. Thierry’s fresh-faced beauty lends itself to an outdoorsy setting, and she sympathetically conveys Pauline’s inner struggles when being a good caretaker for the earth just isn’t enough. The script (Céline Sciamma is credited as collaborator) could have added more subtlety to Alex’s character, but Deladonchamps is an ace at throwing himself into extreme roles, and even Shevtsova leaves an unexpected mark despite an underwritten role. Cinematographer Stéphane Kuthy’s light and flexible camera has a satisfying, at times tremulous inquisitiveness, finding the balance between people and nature.

Locarno Film Review: 'With the Wind'

Reviewed at Locarno Film Festival (Piazza Grande), Aug. 5, 2018. Running time: 87 MIN. (Original title: “Le vent tourne“)

Production: (Switzerland-France) A Filmcoopi release (in Switzerland) of a Rita Productions, Silex Films, Versus Production, La Radio Télévision Suisse, SRG SSR, Teleclub production, with the participation of Canal Plus, Ciné Plus, in association with Cofinova 14. (Int'l sales: Be for Films, Paris.) Producers: Pauline Gygax, Max Karli. Co-producers: Priscilla Bertin, Judith Nora, Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Olivier Bronckart.

Crew: Director: Bettina Oberli. Screenplay: Oberli, Antoine Jaccoud. Camera (color, widescreen): Stéphane Kuthy. Editor: Pauline Gaillard. Music: Arnaud Rebotini.

With: Mélanie Thierry, Pierre Deladonchamps, Nuno Lopes, Anastasia Shevtsova, Audrey Cavelius, Juliana Samarine. (French, English, Russian dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • 'With the Wind' Review

    Locarno Film Review: 'With the Wind'

    A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability […]

  • PVR Buys South India's SPI Multiplex

    PVR Buys South India's SPI Multiplex Chain for $127 Million

    A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability […]

  • The Meg

    China Box Office: 'The Meg' Makes $50 Million in Third Place Opening

    A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability […]

  • Topher Grace stars as David Duke

    No Film Has Channeled the Hateful Pulse of Our Moment Like Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'

    A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability […]

  • The Meg

    'The Meg' Feasts on $97 Million Overseas, With $50.3 Million in China

    A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability […]

  • Idris Elba Molly's Game

    Idris Elba Posts Cryptic References to Bond Amid Casting Rumors

    A farming couple trying to live an ecologically pure and ethical life are stymied by nature and their own uncontainable inner forces in Bettina Oberli’s solid and engaging “With the Wind.” Handsomely shot in the Swiss Jura mountains, the film nicely explores the unpredictable intersection of ideals and passion, making a parallel between mankind’s inability […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad