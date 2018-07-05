Film Review: ‘The Lighthouse’

A bleak nugget of Welsh maritime history is given a Gothic spin by British filmmaker Chris Crow, to resolute but less-than-gripping effect.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dogs of Annwn Films
Director:
Chris Crow
With:
Michael Jibson, Mark Lewis Jones
Release Date:
Jul 6, 2018

1 hour 38 minutes

It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh genre journeyman Chris Crow, “The Lighthouse” follows squarely in this glum tradition, building a low-level psychodrama around two sparring guardians of the same rickety wooden beacon as adverse weather drives them into danger, madness and worse.

Based on true, tragic events from the early 19th century that led to a critical change in British lighthouse security practice, Crow’s film is a generally capable but oppressively dour chamber piece, its mounting claustrophobia never quite breaking the full horror sweat it threatens — even as the heavens crash and a hellmouth seemingly opens at its delirious but budgetarily constrained climax. Confined to home entertainment formats in the U.K. in 2016, though given some notice in the Welsh BAFTA awards, it finally washes ashore Stateside for a limited theatrical release. VOD, however, is where devotees of faintly Gothic historical thrillers are likeliest to spot this particular lighthouse’s modest beam.

More Reviews

In 1801, on The Smalls — a forbidding cluster of basalt rocks 25 miles off the Welsh coast — the mild-mannered, God-fearing Thomas Howell (Michael Jibson, also one of the film’s writers) arrives to man the remote lighthouse with incumbent keeper Thomas Griffith (Mark Lewis Jones). A job and a Christian name isn’t all the two men have in common, as it emerges that both have guilt-ridden histories of personal tragedy that have driven them to such self-imposed isolation. Yet their coping strategies are fundamentally different: With Griffith, a staunch atheist, placing as much faith in booze as Howell does in the Bible, tensions between them mount to breaking point well before the weather turns accordingly dark and stormy.

As the squall intensifies, the grim, cryptic warnings from local menfolk (“She don’t want us here, and neither do those bastard rocks”) begin to make sense. Holed up in a growingly unsafe structure, the Thomases shed their hostile inhibitions and descend into a fixed state of drunken, loudly confessional verbal conflict — until gruesome misfortune gives one the upper hand in the argument. Much of “The Lighthouse” unfolds like a climbing-the-walls theatrical two-hander, with crunchy sound design our chief indicator of the furious elements outdoors: “Am I in hell?” Howell wonders aloud at one point, and it doesn’t seem an overly rash assessment of the atmospherics.

Crow and his two fine, Welsh-burred leads commit fully to the anguished, nerve-fraying cause, but their efforts can’t conceal a certain thinness to the dramatic material: The script, co-written in a mostly modern idiom by Crow and Jibson with Paul Bryant, sketches Griffith and Howell merely as clashing male archetypes from the word go, with little authentic personality emerging from behind either man’s grizzled, tragedy-molded mien. Economically deployed effects lend the gathering storm a genuine sense of anxious bluster, but tension and terror are harder to conjure in a narrative this sparse and emotionally one-note.

Interestingly, this particular historical incident was recently adapted into a chamber opera, “For Those in Peril,” by Chicago-based composer Francis Lynch, and it’s not hard to see how the story’s slow-swelling rhythm might be more aptly served in this form. There is an element of stagecraft in the way, working with evidently limited means, Crow’s below-the-line crew prioritize ambient stylization over scale. There’s not much vivid geographical sense of place here, but Tim Dickel’s creaky, close-quarters, often fog-shrouded production design focuses more on externalizing the characters’ addled psychological state, while cinematographer Alexander Metcalfe paints, as one might expect, from a consistently murky, blurring palette of raincloud grays. If you don’t like the weather, to misquote Mark Twain, wait 90 minutes.

Film Review: 'The Lighthouse'

Reviewed online, London, July 28, 2018. Running time: 98 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) An Uncork'd Entertainment (in U.S.) release of a Ffilm Cymru Wales, Edicis, Soda Pictures, BBC Films, S4C, British Film Institute presentation of a Dogs of Annwn Films production. Producer: David Lloyd. Executive producers: Steve Jenkins, Adam Partridge, Edward Fletcher, Paul Higgins, Gwawr Martha Lloyd. Co-producer: Chris Crow.

Crew: Director: Chris Crow. Screenplay: Crow, Michael Jibson, Paul Bryant. Camera (color, widescreen): Alexander Metcalfe. Editor: John Gillanders. Music: Mark Rutherford.

With: Michael Jibson, Mark Lewis Jones, Gerald Tyler, Jason May, Ian Virgo, Joshua Richards, Nathan Sussex

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • 'The Lighthouse' Review: A Dark and

    Film Review: 'The Lighthouse'

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

  • Nicolas Winding Refn Cannes

    Nicolas Winding Refn: 'We're Living in a Dystopian Reality TV Show'

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

  • Trace Lysette and Jamie Clayton Slam

    Trace Lysette and Jamie Clayton Slam Scarlett Johansson's Trans Role

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

  • Lebanon War Pic 'All This Victory'

    Lebanon War Tale 'All This Victory' Wins Karlovy Vary Works in Progress Prize

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

  • Nederland Amsterdam 20170907: Sandra den Hamer,

    Lumière Festival: Sandra Den Hamer to Deliver Intl. Classic Film Market Keynote

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

  • Jean-Luc Godard Crafts Spot for Ji.hlava

    Jean-Luc Godard Crafts Spot for Ji.hlava Docu Festival

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

  • 'Winter Flies' Review: Hard-Edged but Charming

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Winter Flies'

    It’s a safe rule of thumb in cinema that nothing good ever happens in a lighthouse: Boats are steered into calamity, people plunge (or are pushed) to seagull-pecked death on the rocks, and let’s not even start on what happened to poor Alicia Vikander when she married a lighthouse keeper. The fourth feature from Welsh […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad