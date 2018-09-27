You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

San Sebastián Film Review: ‘Vision’

Juliette Binoche is on the trail of a magic herb in Naomi Kawase's gentle fever dream, which mixes some of her most seductive filmmaking with shakier digressions.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of San Sebastian Film Festival
Director:
Naomi Kawase
With:
Juliette Binoche, Masatoshi Nagase, Takanori Iwata, Mari Natsuki, Minami

1 hour 49 minutes

Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as a Kawase enterprise, as its opening shots dwell woozily on translucent clouds masking the sun, an emerald shag-pile carpet of forest treetops viewed from above, and a sudden shaft of sunlight hitting a single taupe tree trunk like a flaming arrow. The quasi-mystical marvels of nature in repose are Kawase’s earnest stock-in-trade, and they’ve rarely been quite so gorgeously gazed upon as they are in “Vision”: When Juliette Binoche’s heartsick travel writer Jeanne wanders into these woods, her eyes and ours are very much aligned in beauty-drunk wonder.

The spell is likely to wear off a little sooner for the audience than it does for Jeanne, but for nearly an hour, “Vision” is restfully enrapturing and surprisingly sexy. As Jeanne sets off in search of a magically pain-relieving herb — no, not that one — Kawase’s filmmaking is so serenely tuned into its protagonist’s besotted point of view that this fey supernatural premise seems perfectly reasonable, a simple pretext for a more enveloping sensual awakening. But when “Vision” goes full windchime nirvana in its second half, fudging chronology and existential dimensions to borderline incoherent effect, its delicate dreamscape collapses a bit. The final result is a mixed hessian bag of Kawase’s best and worst creative impulses; still, buoyed by Binoche’s ever-disarming presence, it should be her most widely distributed work to date.

More Reviews

That “Vision” premiered in Toronto rather than Cannes, Kawase’s usual stomping ground, arguably reflects its slightly more crossover-minded commercial sheen. “Commercial,” however, will always be a relative term for a filmmaker who remains committed to a defiantly elusory storytelling style. The film actually makes more sense the less its characters speak: “A thousand years ago, on the day the spores flew, I was born,” announces Aki (Mari Natsuki), a blind, elderly woodland hermit, near the outset of proceedings, which should clue viewers into the kind of reality they’re entering.

Such gnomic pronouncements are exactly what Jeanne is after, though, when she arrives in the Yoshino mountains with her young translator Hana (Minami) in tow: Nursing a deep-seated personal sorrow alluded to only in brief, enigmatic, golden-lit flashbacks, she is determined to source and gather “vision,” the aforementioned herb that, as it happens, conveniently releases its spores once a millennium. The next spore-fest is nigh, then, and only Aki knows which way the wind is blowing. More skeptical is Tomo (Masatoshi Nagase, in his third straight Kawase collaboration), a taciturn man of the woods who offers Jeanne shelter on her vision quest. While she waits for the leaves to shake, he turns out to provide emotional succour of a more carnal variety: Binoche and Nagase have genuinely tingly unspoken chemistry, and “Vision” is at its loveliest when they calmly, candidly woo each other.

Unfortunately, the mysterious herbal tonic isn’t a mere MacGuffin for a more grounded tale of midlife desire, and once the spores get restless, we drift away from this romance into a more abstruse, breeze-buffeted exploration of Jeanne’s mournings and yearnings. As Aki vanishes, dreamy young explorer Rin (Takanori Iwata) appears on the scene, seemingly bringing more emotional history for Jeanne to work through. Is he a past lover resurfacing, or is Jeanne floating through multiple timelines at once? Answers, needless to say, are not forthcoming, as the characters themselves largely recede into the film’s verdant organic tapestry.

By this point, the film’s pleasures are exclusively ones of sound and, well, vision. Arata Dodo’s supple, lucent lensing is as infectiously hypnotized by the landscape as Jeanne is; even if viewers find themselves frustrated by Kawase’s twinkly retreat from narrative terra firma, it’s impossible not to gawp at the camera’s aerial caress of the forest in autumnal transition, complemented by the densely layered whistles and rustles of Makoto Ozone’s score and Roman Dymny’s airy, attentive sound design. For such generous sensory delights, “Vision” is worth enduring its less penetrable talk of prime number cicadas, or the dialogue’s babbling stream of runny, faux-poetic sentiments. (“Love is like the waves, it never ends,” Jeanne muses at one point, testing Binoche’s innate sincerity as a performer to breaking point.) We shouldn’t have to compromise, however, when for its terrific first half, “Vision” has elemental magic in its green fingertips; sometimes, Kawase can’t quite see the trees for the forest.

San Sebastián Film Review: 'Vision'

Reviewed at San Sebastián Film Festival (competing), Sept. 26, 2018. (Also in Toronto, Busan festivals.) Running time: 109 MIN.

Production: (Japan-France) An LDH Japan, Slot Machine, Kumie production. (International sales: Elle Driver, Paris.) Producers: Satoshi Miyazaki, Marianne Slot, Naomi Kawase. Executive producer: Exile Hiro.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Naomi Kawase. Camera (color, widescreen): Arata Dodo. Editors: Yoichi Shibuya, François Gédigier. Music: Makoto Ozone.

With: Juliette Binoche, Masatoshi Nagase, Takanori Iwata, Mari Natsuki, Minami, Mirai Moriyama (English, French, Japanese dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • 'Vision' Review: Binoche and Kawase Team

    San Sebastián Film Review: 'Vision'

    Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as […]

  • Michael OvitzThe Museum of Modern Art

    Michael Ovitz: It's Hard Out There for a Super Agent

    Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as […]

  • Omar Zúñiga Bows ‘Los Fuertes’ in

    Omar Zúñiga Bows ‘Los Fuertes’ in San Sebastian’s Films in Progress

    Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as […]

  • San Sebastian Sneak Peeks Isabel Coixet's

    Netflix Sneak Peeks Scenes from Isabel Coixet’s 'Elisa & Marcela’

    Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as […]

  • Jia Zhangke's Pingyao Festival Returns for

    Jia Zhangke's Pingyao Festival Returns for Second Edition

    Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as […]

  • Tang Wei Chinese actress Tang Wei

    Tang Wei Stars in Major China-Australia Co-Production 'The Whistleblower'

    Say what you will about rarefied Japanese enviro-auteur Naomi Kawase, but there are relatively few filmmakers whose work can be identified from its image system alone, and she is firmly in that club. It takes mere seconds for “Vision” (her tenth feature, and her first to be shot partially in English) to announce itself as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad