Toronto Film Review: ‘Red Joan’

A London octogenarian’s hidden past as a spy for the USSR is exposed in this curiously flat drama.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Red Joan
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival
Director:
Trevor Nunn
With:
Judi Dench, Stephen Campbell Moore, Sophie Cookson, Tom Hughes, Ben Miles, Nina Susanna, Tereza Srbova.

1 hour 49 minutes

Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic that instead turns out tweedy, dreary, and unconvincing.

Something was surely lost along the way as the real-life story of one Melita Norwood — a British civil servant of scant note until her pro-USSR espionage was revealed when she was an elderly retiree — turned into a 2014 novel by Jessica Rooney, then into this tepid film incarnation. Beyond all other intrigue, our heroine here proves an under-radar key player in shaping the power dynamics of the Cold War. So it’s dismaying that so little drama is wrung out of the tale, and that what we get too often feels like a cliché-riddled romantic pulp.

You can’t fault Judi Dench or Sophie Cookson’s performances as the protagonist in late and early adulthood, respectively. But what had potential to strike a middle ground between “Hidden Figures” and “Another Country” instead feels like an unwise resuscitation of a 1940s script that might’ve had Madeleine Carroll tempted into betraying king and country by the insidious wiles of James Mason. Actually, that movie would have been fun — this one doesn’t embrace the creaky melodrama it nonetheless succumbs to, resulting in something that feels old at birth, and not in a charmingly retro way.

More Reviews

In 2000 suburban London, octogenarian widow Joan Stanley (Dench) is surprised by a knock at the door — even more so when it turns out that she’s under arrest for treason. It seems the death of an erstwhile colleague has somehow exposed her suspicious activities of decades before. Interrogated by government representatives, she denies all guilt but relates her story in flashbacks.

Reading physics at Cambridge just before World War 2, young Joan (Cookson) was a studious, mousy thing dazzled by the glamour of immigrant classmate Sonya (Tereza Srbova), then swept off her feet by the latter’s dreamy cousin Leo (Tom Hughes). Both are Jewish refugees from Germany with roots in Russia, involved in anti-fascist activism and the Communist Party.

Though she’s not entirely sure about that Stalin fellow, Joan proves fairly easy to recruit, both to the Party and Leo’s bed. When war breaks out and she’s drafted to assist Professor Max Davies (Stephen Campbell Moore) on a top-secret British equivalent to the Manhattan Project, it doesn’t take long for her “comrades” to beg she leak some classified intel for the benefit of Mother Russia.

Eventually it becomes clear we’re meant to believe Joan’s actions rose out of private conviction — she thought Soviets also having “the bomb” would prevent the major post-war powers from annihilating each other. But that conscience isn’t made vivid enough in a film that till then had suggested our heroine was simply a fool for love, bowled over by Leo’s heavy-lidded seduction tactics. (James Mason could indeed have pulled off a bag of tricks that look vain and silly on too-pretty Tom Hughes.) It would require a whole lot of chemistry for this high-risk passion to persuade us. Alas, there’s nary a spark between these performers, nor between Cookson and Moore once that professional relationship gets personal.

Never mind that Lindsay Shapero’s screenplay keeps dropping unsubtle hints about how brilliant and unappreciated Joan is in a scientific boys’ club, denied credit even when she solves their problems for them. Somehow none of this seems convincing — without presumably meaning to, the movie renders its central character the kind of hapless pawn at which people used to dismissively cluck the words, “Silly woman!” Dench, whose scenes are nearly all in one room, can’t make much more of Senior Joan than a bewildered old lady whose beliefs remain as frustratingly vague as they did half a century earlier.

“Red Joan” is uninspired on all levels, with credible-enough period atmosphere but little in the way of style or scale to give this oddly flat tale — odd because it involves sex, spying, scandal, and death, none of which bring excitement here — an aesthetic lift. The most you can say about the film’s look and George Fenton’s original score are that they are conventionally workmanlike.

The source novel appears to have taken considerable fictive liberties with Melita Norwood’s actual history. One suspects the latter might still make a good film one day, and that this one won’t be remembered long enough to provide an obstacle.

Toronto Film Review: 'Red Joan'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Special Presentations), Sept. 7, 2018. Running time: 109 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) A Quickfire presentation, in association with Embankment Films, Twickenham Studios, of a Trademark Films production, in association with Cambridge Pictures Co. (Int'l sales: Embankment, London.) Producer: David Parfitt. Co-producers: Alice Dawson, Ivan Mactaggart. Executive producers: Karl Sydow, Tim Haslam, Hugo Grumbar, Zygi Kamasa, James Atherton, Jan Pace, Kelly E. Ashton.

Crew: Director: Trevor Nunn. Screenplay: Lindsay Shapero, based on the novel by Jennie Rooney. Camera (color, HD): Zac Nicholson. Editor: Kristina Hetherington. Music: George Fenton.

With: Judi Dench, Stephen Campbell Moore, Sophie Cookson, Tom Hughes, Ben Miles, Nina Susanna, Tereza Srbova.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Afghan-German Helmer Burhan Qurbani Tackles 'Berlin

    Afghan-German Helmer Burhan Qurbani Tackles 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' Adaptation

    Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic […]

  • Red Joan

    Toronto Film Review: 'Red Joan'

    Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic […]

  • Toronto: Spain-China Connection Grows With Filmax's

    Toronto: Spain-China Connection Grows with Filmax's ‘Bikes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic […]

  • Beautiful Boy Trailer

    Toronto Film Review: 'Beautiful Boy'

    Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic […]

  • Toronto Festival Offers Gastronomic Feast as

    Toronto Festival Offers Gastronomic Feast

    Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic […]

  • Mya Taylor

    Film News Roundup: Adrian Grenier, Mya Taylor Joining Drama-Comedy 'Stage Mother'

    Trevor Nunn is not the first director to accrue both a glorious stage résumé and a paltry, pedestrian screen one. Still, given the talent involved, it’s disappointing that “Red Joan” does so little to change that — his first theatrical feature since a decent “Twelfth Night” adaptation 22 years ago is a would-be sweeping epic […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad