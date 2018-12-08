×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’

Performance capture guru Andy Serkis’ ill-conceived adaptation of 'The Jungle Book' focuses too much on technology, not enough on character.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
CREDIT: Netflix
Director:
Andy Serkis
With:
Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Rohan Chand
Release Date:
Dec 7, 2018

Rated PG-13  1 hour 45 minutes

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2388771/

Let’s pretend for a moment that Disney didn’t just release a “live-action” remake of its 1967 “The Jungle Book” two years ago (technically, the new version was computer animated, but photoreal enough not to be classified among the cartoons). In a world without such competition, “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” might have seemed like a good idea: a darker, decidedly non-Disney approach to Rudyard Kipling’s collection of stories about a boy raised by wild animals deep in the Indian forest. It may even have excited some people to know that performance-capture prodigy Andy Serkis was tackling the project as his directorial debut — one complicated enough that his second feature, “Breathe,” actually beat it to screens.

But Disney did release “The Jungle Book,” and that movie was a big, big hit, followed by the seemingly inevitable announcement of a sequel. Now, the best that Serkis’ “Mowgli” movie can hope for is possibly being mistaken for director Jon Favreau’s still-in-development followup (he decided to make “The Lion King” first). Still, as a massive-budgeted tentpole now available for streaming at home, “Mowgli” should drive enough curiosity among Netflix subscribers — for that is the graveyard where this would-be blockbuster, originally dubbed “Jungle Book: Origins” and intended to launch a full-blown “The Lord of the Rings”-style trilogy, is now laid to rest — that it could attract at least as many viewers as, say, the streaming service’s “Benji” reboot earlier this year.

More Reviews

The difference, of course, is that “Benji” starred real animals, whereas the only creatures harmed in the making of “Mowgli” were of the computer-generated variety. And that, it turns out, was a terrible idea. Serkis’ approach means that bona fide movie stars such as Christian Bale and Benedict Cumberbatch not only voiced their characters, but submitted to the whole performance capture rigmarole, whereby their every facial expression is mapped onto the heads of otherwise photorealistic animals. Pause the film on any scene, and you’ll see creatures with overlarge, hyper-detailed heads grafted onto weirdly out-of-focus bodies (it’s as if the visual effects team is forcing your attention onto the faces by not-so-subtly blurring anything else you might want to examine).

Although Kipling himself clearly approved of anthropomorphizing the animals, this creepy visual interpretation couldn’t have been what he had in mind, where familiar actors’ faces have been stretched and mapped onto a variety of different species, creating a weird funhouse-mirror effect. If you’ve ever wanted to see what Cate Blanchett looks like as a snake — or rather, what a snake might look like, if it could move its eyes and mouth like Cate Blanchett — this is your chance. Otherwise, it’s an unfortunate not-quite-ready-for-showtime experiment that does far more to distract from the story than it adds.

Presumably, the virtual characters have been designed thus to ensure the actors’ subtlest microexpressions won’t be lost on audiences. Except, apart from Serkis and his son Louis Ashbourne Serkis (who plays a cutie-patootie wolf pup named Bhoot), none of the cast is familiar with the kind of pantomime-style overacting this technology requires.

Kipling’s novel has been adapted often enough that audiences know the basic beats: Mowgli (played by scrawny human actor Rohan Chand) is orphaned and abandoned, raised by wolves (led here by Peter Mullan), mentored by black panther Bagheera (Christian Bale) and a bear named Baloo (Serkis awards himself the best role, playing it like some kind of half-soused Cockney war veteran), threatened by the vicious tiger Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), and destined to choose between returning to human society or continuing to live among the animals.

The film starts dark, as primitive-looking humans run in panic from a brutal tiger attack, while Blanchett’s serpentine Kaa offers a hypnotic prologue that sounds a bit too much like the ethereal setup she delivered as Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings.” Shere Khan pounces, presumably killing a mother and child, until Bagheera shows up to rescue the blood-spattered infant in the next scene. There’s something clumsy in this opening, where we can’t be sure it’s even the same baby that survived, but it hardly matters.

Humans disappear for the better part of the movie, which functions like an over-extended training/coming-of-age montage, until such time that Mowgli is brutally captured and caged by the human hunter Lockwood (Matthew Rhys). It’s a little too obvious that the clunky script from Callie Kloves (daughter of “Harry Potter” scribe and “Mowgli” producer Steve Kloves) is drawing out the story’s first act to feature length, which would be fine, if the interactions between all these wonderful characters were as memorable as they were in previous tellings.

Instead, Mowgli and his animal buddies are upstaged at every turn by the meticulously rendered landscapes, which mix real foliage with magic-hour set extensions for a seemingly endless succession of iconic shots — sunset-backed silhouettes, moments of waterside contemplation and countless bursting-through-the-jungle poses — in which nothing or particular narrative interest is taking place.

It’s a familiar mistake in overly ambitious, but under-written studio productions, where the excitement to forge ahead fails to invest the necessary energy at the script stage. And so we get a confused rehash of a beloved story, in which both people and animals are portrayed as cruel, and where Mowgli’s central dilemma of which society to join in the end feels like a choice between the lesser of two evils. (Even the wolves, who see the man-cub as one of their own, engage in a brutal ritual that reveals them to be no better than the humans they fear.) The film is not without spectacle, but it is strangely without soul. That would’ve made it a disappointment to anyone buying a movie ticket, but perhaps at home, it will make for a more welcome distraction.

Film Review: 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'

Reviewed at Netflix screening room, Los Angeles, Dec. 7, 2018. MPAA Rating: PG-13. Running time: 105 MIN.

Production: A Netflix release of a Warner Bros., Imaginarium Prods. production. Producers: David Barron, Jonathan Cavendish, Steve Kloves. Executive producer: Nikki Penny.

Crew: Director: Andy Serkis. Screenplay: Callie Kloves, based on the stories of Rudyard Kipling. Camera (color, widescreen): Michael Seresin. Editors: Alex Marquez, Jeremiah O’Driscoll, Mark Sanger. Music: Nitin Sawhney.

With: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Rohan Chand, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis, Matthew Rhys, Freida Pinto.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

    Film Review: 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'

    Let’s pretend for a moment that Disney didn’t just release a “live-action” remake of its 1967 “The Jungle Book” two years ago (technically, the new version was computer animated, but photoreal enough not to be classified among the cartoons). In a world without such competition, “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” might have seemed like a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Varèse Sarabande's Top 10 Sellers List Led by 'Ghost,' 'T2,' 'Star Wars' Albums

    John Carpenter’s “Halloween” music? A “Star Wars” compendium? It’s no shock to see these show up on a list of soundtrack label Varèse Sarabande’s historical 10 biggest selling albums. More surprising? Non-genre soundtracks like “Rudy” and “The Man from Snowy River,” which film music fans snatched up in numbers matching some of the more obvious [...]

  • Jerry Goldsmit with Robert Townson Varese

    As Varèse Sarabande Label Turns 40, Composers Celebrate a Harmonious Partner

    “It’s one of the true pioneering enterprises in our business,” says composer Alan Silvestri about the preeminent film music label, Varèse Sarabande, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Silvestri won a 2001 Grammy for instrumental composition for his theme for “Cast Away,” a movie that has very little music and was an unlikely [...]

  • Varèse Sarabande, King of Soundtrack Labels,

    Varèse Sarabande, King of the Soundtrack Labels, Still Keeping Score at 40

    Varèse Sarabande, renowned as Hollywood’s preeminent soundtrack label, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, going into its fifth decade under new ownership — Concord Music acquired the label in February — while renewing its goal of presenting the best of movie and TV music, both current and past. According to label VP and veteran producer [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Network' play opening night, New

    Hillary Clinton Attends Opening of Broadway's 'Network'

    A 1976 film might not be expected to translate seamlessly to Broadway in 2018, but for the cast and creative team behind “Network,” which premiered Thursday night with Hillary Clinton in the audience, the story still feels uncomfortably close to home. “It was a satire then, and now it’s documentary realism,” said Lee Hall, who [...]

  • Photo by Carlos Somonte

    Netflix Expanding Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' to 600 Locations

    Netflix will expand Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” to more than 100 theaters in the United States and will open the awards contender in more than 500 theaters internationally in over 40 countries. Netflix will start streaming the awards contender on Dec. 14. Its announcement of the specifics of the expansion Friday indicates that the company wants [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought

    Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought by Neon

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace,” a month after the movie premiered at DOC NYC. Neon said it’s planning an early 2019 theatrical release. More Reviews TV Review: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular' The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad