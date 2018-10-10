You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’

The sequel to R.L. Stine's 2015 kiddie hit is another live-costume-shop spook show with a story so tepid you're grateful for the visual flimflam.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony
Director:
Ari Sandel
With:
Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Jack Black, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, Ken Jeong.
Release Date:
Oct 12, 2018

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5664636/

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a movie out of the “Just throw enough visual bric-a-brac at them!” school of proudly arrested kiddie entertainment. It’s like “Night at the Museum” remade as an overly caffeinated pop-up spook show. The story, what there is of it, is innocuous — it hinges on a teenage brother and sister, Internet-and-video-game geek Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor) and feisty romantic Sarah (Madison Iseman), each dealing with a problem (he’s fending off a bully out of the Nickelodeon Junior version of “Stand by Me”; she sneaks into a nightclub and spies her boyfriend kissing another girl).

But that’s all just a way of killing time before Sonny and his buddy, Sam (Caleel Harris), meet Slappy, the mischievous talking ventriloquist dummy from the first “Goosebumps.” That movie, a jumbled riff on several of R.L. Stine’s children’s horror novels (there are literally hundreds of them, which is one reason why it’s the second-best-selling book series in history), came out three years ago and grossed $80 million. So who’s going to mess with a formula that seems to work more than not?

More Reviews

Slappy, with his dancing eyebrows and game-show-host grin, bears an amusing resemblance to Carson Daly and talks like a smart-aleck mad scientist. (I wish I could praise the voice actor by name, because he’s pretty good, but he’s not listed in the credits of either film. All as a way to add to the mystery!). Slappy is the movie’s designated agent of chaos, and there are times he makes “Goosebumps 2” play like the Disney version of a Chucky movie. But this is PG fluff. Slappy’s only desire is to be part of the family, and his one true purpose is to bring all the costume-shop ghoul kitsch to life.

“Goosebumps 2” is essentially a live-action film, but its principal production house is Sony Pictures Animation, because the movie is all about the rubber bats and the rubber rats, the green-lantern-headed witches and the rotting-bandage mummies, the doggie skeleton taking a pee, the familiar floppy Halloween masks that sprout bodies and start to walk, the humongous spider lawn ornament made entirely out of black and purple balloons that becomes the film’s equivalent of the “Ghostbusters” Stay Puft giant. The way a movie like “Goosebumps 2” works, even a weary adult will be grateful, by the time it finally kicks in, for all the brainless whirling distraction. I almost wrote fun, but that would be pushing it. To achieve that F-word, the film would have to ground its amusing effects in a story that was less skittery yet leaden.

Jack Black, who starred as R.L. Stine in the first “Goosebumps,” makes a smaller appearance here, but all the nattering on in the film about Stine and his books plays like a weirdly narcissistic and convoluted form of postmodern brand placement. In the movie, Stine complains that he was never able to come up with an adequate ending for “Haunted Halloween.” It’s up to the kids to write the ending, but despite their best efforts “Goosebumps 2” isn’t a movie, exactly — it’s a piñata of effects posing as a movie. By the end, there’s nothing to do but sweep up the pieces.

Film Review: 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween'

Reviewed at Regal E-Walk, New York, Oct. 9, 2018. MPAA Rating: PG. Running time: 90 MIN.

Production: A Sony Pictures release of a Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Original Film, Scholastic Entertainment, Silvertongue Films production. Producers: Deborah Forte, Neal H. Moritz. Executive producers: Timothy M. Bourne, Tania Landau.

Crew: Director: Ari Sandel. Screenplay: Rob Lieber. Camera (color, widescreen): Barry Peterson. Editors: Keith Brachmann, David Rennie. Music: Dominic Lewis.

With: Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Jack Black, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, Ken Jeong.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween

    Film Review: 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween'

    “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a movie out of the “Just throw enough visual bric-a-brac at them!” school of proudly arrested kiddie entertainment. It’s like “Night at the Museum” remade as an overly caffeinated pop-up spook show. The story, what there is of it, is innocuous — it hinges on a teenage brother and sister, […]

  • A Zentropa movie

    'The Purity of Vengeance' Scores Best Opening for Local Film at Danish B.O.

    “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a movie out of the “Just throw enough visual bric-a-brac at them!” school of proudly arrested kiddie entertainment. It’s like “Night at the Museum” remade as an overly caffeinated pop-up spook show. The story, what there is of it, is innocuous — it hinges on a teenage brother and sister, […]

  • Eon, Working Title, and Heyday Launch

    Eon, Working Title, and Heyday Launch London School Specializing in Industry Skills

    “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a movie out of the “Just throw enough visual bric-a-brac at them!” school of proudly arrested kiddie entertainment. It’s like “Night at the Museum” remade as an overly caffeinated pop-up spook show. The story, what there is of it, is innocuous — it hinges on a teenage brother and sister, […]

  • fan BingBing

    Fan Bingbing May Have Been Found, but '355' Still Needs to Locate a Star

    “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a movie out of the “Just throw enough visual bric-a-brac at them!” school of proudly arrested kiddie entertainment. It’s like “Night at the Museum” remade as an overly caffeinated pop-up spook show. The story, what there is of it, is innocuous — it hinges on a teenage brother and sister, […]

  • 'Liyana' Review: Swazi AIDS Orphans Weave

    Film Review: 'Liyana'

    “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a movie out of the “Just throw enough visual bric-a-brac at them!” school of proudly arrested kiddie entertainment. It’s like “Night at the Museum” remade as an overly caffeinated pop-up spook show. The story, what there is of it, is innocuous — it hinges on a teenage brother and sister, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad