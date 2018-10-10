You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Bikini Moon’

Milcho Manchevski’s helter-skelter meta-drama focuses on the exploitation of a homeless woman’s dire circumstances by a documentary filmmaker.

Nick Schager

Bikini Moon Review
Director:
Milcho Manchevski
With:
Condola Rashad, Sarah Goldberg, Will Janowitz, Sathya Sridharan, Mykal-Michelle Harris.
Release Date:
Oct 12, 2018

1 hour 43 minutes

In her confident, crafty eyes and free-flowing cadences, Condola Rashad — daughter of Phylicia and Ahmad Rashad — more than slightly recalls the style of Denzel Washington in her commanding performance in “Bikini Moon”; she’s easily the most appealing thing about this latest effort from Milcho Manchevski, best known for 1994’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Before the Rain.” The new movie, a fictional character study that doubles as an inquiry into nonfiction filmmaking techniques, is a patchy, intermittently captivating hodgepodge that begins promisingly before losing its narrative thread, a shortcoming that figures to curtail its theatrical prospects. Nevertheless, it’s a promising showcase for Rashad, who (presently seen on Showtime’s “Billions”) is more than up to the leading-lady challenge.

“Bikini Moon” is comprised of footage shot from numerous faux-verité sources, including security cams and cell phones. Its most consistent perspective, however, comes via the cameras of pretentious documentarian Trevor (Will Janowitz), who becomes consumed with making a movie about homeless (and fairly unhinged) Iraq War vet Bikini (Rashad) after discovering her at the drop-in clinic that employs his girlfriend Kate (Sarah Goldberg of “Barry”). Sporting big rings, frizzy hair, a nose piercing, arm tattoos and a wild smile, Bikini tells a counselor that she’s “a carpenter like Jesus — with tits,” and that the praying mantis is “the most elegant creature on the face of the planet.” She also wants help regaining custody of her daughter, though a subsequent freak-out makes that unlikely.

    In her confident, crafty eyes and free-flowing cadences, Condola Rashad — daughter of Phylicia and Ahmad Rashad — more than slightly recalls the style of Denzel Washington in her commanding performance in "Bikini Moon"; she's easily the most appealing thing about this latest effort from Milcho Manchevski, best known for 1994's Venice Golden Lion-winning "Before the […]

