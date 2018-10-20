You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

London Film Review: ‘Been So Long’

Tinge Krishnan's upbeat, London-set musical romance is a mixed bag galvanized by Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene's star chemistry.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Constellation
Director:
Tinge Krishnan
With:
Michaela Coel, Arinzé Kene, Ronke Adekoluejo, George MacKay
Release Date:
Oct 26, 2018

1 hour 40 minutes

Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy soul that scores this slender but wholehearted romance between two weathered souls in diverse North London: It’s the ferocity of Coel’s star power, bigger and tougher than the amiable film around her, that makes the point on its own. As a showcase for her and the silky charms of leading man Arinzé Kene, this Netflix-distributed diversion works quite cheerfully; as a screen musical, it’s less satisfying, with less-than-memorable songs never quite bridging its leaps from everyday realism to romantic fantasy.

For Krishnan, “Been So Long” is an ambitious sophomore step up from her microbudget 2011 debut “Junkhearts,” and she manages its many moving parts with peppy aplomb and brash visual pizzazz, even as Ché Walker’s script — drawn from his own play and subsequent stage musical adaptation — gets tangled up in too many lightly sketched subplots. Though it’ll get limited theatrical distribution in U.K., the film is ideally placed to find a Netflix following through word of mouth: Some films play best with a couchful of slightly inebriated friends, and “Been So Long,” which practically begs for rowdy audience interaction at key points, may well be one.

More Reviews

As the title says, it’s certainly been a while since young single mother Simone got rowdy or inebriated. Painfully separated from the father of her precocious daughter Mandy, she leads a quiet,man-free life of steamed kale and responsible behavior in her Camden council flat, to the point that her more outgoing best friend Yvonne (Ronke Adekoluejo, terrific) feels duty-bound to stage an intervention: “It’s an emergency, your vagina called and told me it’s dying,” she snaps, before dragging a reluctant Simone to their favorite dive bar of old. There, she strikes an immediate spark with Raymond (Kene), a lone-wolf player who’s also out of practice socially, albeit for less wholesome reasons: A hapless criminal accessory, he’s fresh from a prison sentence, with a tracking tag on his ankle and a parole curfew still over his head.

Whip-smart, no-bull Simone immediately sees through the handsome stranger’s cover story, convincing herself the last thing her sensible life needs is a jailbird beau. But the heart wants what it wants — as do other parts of the body, as some of the film’s more amusingly randy song-and-dance numbers make explicitly clear — and she soon finds herself succumbing to his kind heart, megawatt smile and egg-carton abs. Their good-girl-bad-boy dynamic unfolds in largely formulaic fashion, but it’s buoyed by the stars’ fast, frisky chemistry, and complicated by Coel’s flinty performance. A good girl Simone may be, but any viewers familiar with Coel from her fizzing BBC sitcom “Chewing Gum” know that she can’t play a wet blanket: “Been So Long” thrives on the witty sexuality and combative intelligence she brings to Walker’s writing.

Considerably less engaging is a surfeit of underwritten character business bustling around the core relationship, including Yvonne’s own romantic travails, the uncertain future of the dive bar in gentrifying London, Mandy’s secret investigation into her paternity and, most out of place of all, a lovelorn junkie (an awkwardly crazed George MacKay) with a vague bone to pick with Raymond. On stage, the ragtag nature of the narrative may have flowed better than it does here. A more infectiously integrated song score might knit the parts together, but no individual number gains quite enough electricity to give this musical the choreographed sense of communality it calls for — though Krishnan has fun bringing Broadway-style staging to such unlikely surrounds as a midnight kebab shop.

It certainly all looks a treat, with d.p. Catherine Derry variously soaking proceedings in the hot pinks of fancy-free nightlife and the hazy lovestruck lilacs of the morning after. And in the close, doting way the camera caresses its stars, “Been So Long” certainly shows where it chief strengths lie: Coel and Kene may both capably handle their songs, but the film’s real music is in their faces, singing, silent or otherwise.

London Film Review: 'Been So Long'

Reviewed at London Film Festival (Special Presentations), Oct. 11, 2018. Running time: 100 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) A Netflix release of a British Film Institute, Film4 presentation of Greenacre Films production. (International sales: Film Constellation, London.) Producers: Amanda Jenks, Nadine Marsh-Edwards. Executive producers: Lizzie Francke, Eva Yates, Indira Guha, Jane Wright.

Crew: Director: Tinge Krishnan. Screenplay: Ché Walker, based on his play and original musical with Arthur Darvill. Camera (color, widescreen): Catherine Derry. Editor: Peter Christelis. Music: Christopher Nicholas Bangs.

With: Michaela Coel, Arinzé Kene, Ronke Adekoluejo, George MacKay, Ashley Thomas, Joe Dempsie, Luke Norris, Arsher Ali, Sophia La Porta, Jo Martin.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • 'Been So Long' Review: Michaela Coel

    London Film Review: 'Been So Long'

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

  • Halloween

    Box Office: 'Halloween' to Hunt Down October Opening Record With $80 Million Debut

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

  • Jane Fonda

    Lumière Festival: Jane Fonda Masterclass, the Highlights

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

  • Charles S. Cohen on Lumière Fest,

    Charles S. Cohen on the Lumière Festival, Buster Keaton, the Cinema Experience

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

  • Malavida Looks to Event Distribution with

    Malavida Looks to Event Distribution with Jerzy Skolimowski

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

  • Jean-Luc Magneron's 1968 documentary "Mai 68,

    Wide Rolls Out Jean-Luc Godard Classics, Takes ‘Versus,’ ‘La Mala Noche’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

  • Hunter Killer

    Film Review: 'Hunter Killer'

    Michaela Coel plays a character called Simone in Tinge Krishnan’s neon-bright urban musical “Been So Long” — and whether that’s coincidental, or intended to humor internet fan calls for the up-and-comer to headline a Nina Simone biopic, the message gets across anyway. Not that there’s anything Simone-like about the blend of perky showtunes and steamy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad