You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Bayou Caviar’

Cuba Gooding Jr. directs and stars in a New Orleans noir that's willing to be dark and sleazy until it turns into an overly busy morality play.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Cuba Gooding Jr.
With:
Cuba Gooding Jr., Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfuss, Lia Marie Johnson, Gregg Bello, Katharine McPhee, Ken Lerner, Sam Thakur, James Moses Black.  
Release Date:
Oct 5, 2018

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3767278/

It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of his filmmaking chops.

Bayou Caviar,” directed and co-written by its star, Cuba Gooding Jr., is a sunlit New Orleans noir built around the grubby sleazy hook of a surreptitiously shot sex tape in which one of the on-camera participants is a 16-year-old girl. It’s also a character study built around the battle-weariness of Gooding’s Rodney Jones, a former boxing champion whose rise and fall is meant to incarnate all the ways the world conspires to keep a black man down. (The movie ends with Rodney making a highly symbolic fist.) The film is also a meditation on loyalty, an inquiry into the changing nature of fame in the age of TMZ, and a portrait of assorted interlocking sectors of the New Orleans community. Whatever works, or doesn’t, about “Bayou Caviar,” you can’t accuse the film of lacking ambition.

More Reviews

But maybe it has too much ambition. Gooding, directing his first feature, brings the movie a quality that any good noir needs: an icy amorality. It’s there in the pulpy relish of the scenes with Richard Dreyfuss as Uri, a Russian Jewish gangster who’s looking to keep his favorite lawyer on the payroll and decides to find (or plant) dirt on the lawyer’s son (Gregg Bello), a fuddy-duddy pillar of the local Orthodox Jewish community. It’s there in the heartless cunning with which Rodney, who works as a bouncer at Uri’s nightclub, takes on this assignment, cozying up to the sensually dazed teenage Kat (Lia Marie Johnson) and convincing her that if she agrees to join in an illicit sex tape, it will be her ticket to fame.

It’s there in the way that Nic (Famke Janssen), a cynical goth photographer, goes along with this scheme (she’s the sex-tape videographer hiding in the closet). And it’s there in the movie’s title, which sounds like an unappetizing dish at Commander’s Palace — but is, in fact, even less appetizing Mob slang for a way of disposing of dead bodies by cutting them into parts and feeding them to alligators.

What the movie needed is sleekness, visual mood, and pleasurable surprise, not to mention a more tightly plotted script. You can’t say “Bayou Caviar” doesn’t have twists, but it has the wrong ones. Once it’s known that the sex tape exists, everyone in the movie tries to get their paws on it, which results in awkward scenes like one in which Kat’s burly stepfather wanders into Nic’s apartment and just happens to see the tape playing on her computer. And though Gooding’s performance has some good moments in which we see what a manipulative mask Rodney knows how to put on, as a filmmaker he doesn’t push the bad behavior far enough. The sex tape turns out to be his fulcrum for a lecture on how we’re losing our values. A movie like this one should reflect that, but it can’t be so busy saying it.

Film Review: 'Bayou Caviar'

Reviewed on-line, Oct. 5, 2018. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 107 MIN.

Production: A Gravitas Ventures release of a Brittany House Pictures production, in association with Wudi Pictures Corporation, Fireshoe Productions, and Thunderbang Film. Producers: Maxx Tsai, Peter Toumbekis, Todd Lewis, Eric Colley. Producers: Eve Pomerance, Bill Black, Hallie Shepherd, Shawn Lin Fang, Eitan Gorlin, Anjul Nigam, Steve Straka, Hilary Shor.

Crew: Director: Cuba Gooding Jr. Screenplay: Eitan Gorlin, Cuba Gooding Jr. Camera (color, widescreen): Wedigo von Schultzenoorf. Editor: Keith Reamer. Music: Jeffrey Alan Jones.

With: Cuba Gooding Jr., Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfuss, Lia Marie Johnson, Gregg Bello, Katharine McPhee, Ken Lerner, Sam Thakur, James Moses Black.  

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Busan Festival: Hot Titles at the

    Busan: Hot Titles at the Asian Film Market

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

  • Contents Panda Scores 'Rampant' Sales Deals

    Contents Panda Scores 'Rampant' Sales Deals

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

  • Johnny Depp Richard Says Goodbye

    Film Review: 'Richard Says Goodbye'

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

  • DF-01120_1123_1134_R2_COMP - Viola Davis and Cynthia

    New London Gang Moves Into Fresh H.Q., Hits Gender Targets

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

  • Europeans Get Back to Business at

    Europeans Get Back to Business at the Asian Film Market

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

  • Korea's NEW Hits 10-Year Mark With

    Korea's NEW Hits 10-Year Mark With Bigger Plans in Place

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

  • Venom, A Star Is Born

    Box Office: 'Venom,' 'A Star Is Born' Both Head for Big Opening Weekends

    It used to be that when actors tried their hand at directing, the movies that resulted were glorified actors’ showcases, driven by performance but scrappy around the edges. These days, though, even an actor who makes a low-budget independent feature will often use it to try to show off the intuitive reach and power of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad