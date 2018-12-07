×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Asher’

Ron Perlman is an aging New York hitman in this autumnal character study-cum-thriller.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Asher
CREDIT: Momentum Pictures
Director:
Michael Caton-Jones
With:
Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Jacqueline Bisset, Marta Milans, Guy Burnet, Ned Eisenberg, David Wohl, Peter Facinelli, Richard Dreyfuss, Blake Perlman, Joseph Siprut, Micah Hauptman.
Release Date:
Dec 7, 2018

Rated R  1 hour 44 minutes

Though there’s no sign he plans to retire soon — he has several further projects in the can — producer-star Ron Perlman’s vehicle “Asher” is the kind of movie that often serves as an actor’s onscreen bow-out these days. Like recent “The Old Man and the Gun” or imminent “The Mule,” it provides “Hellboy” star Perlman a way to both stay in the game and acknowledge “aging out” as a veteran criminal whose next job may be his last.

That blend of action genre content and character study is a comfortable mix for Perlman, even if “Asher” doesn’t quite have the stuff to be truly memorable on either count. This leisurely neo-noir, directed by Michael Caton-Jones from a first produced script by Jay Zaretsky, opens today on 10 U.S. screens simultaneous with digital-formats release.

Asher (Perlman) is a dignified silver-haired gent living a quiet, solitary existence in his New York loft apartment. Once in a while he goes out, often picking up an umbrella at the corner bodega, rain or shine — his trick as a professional hitman is to trigger the sprinkler system in buildings, flushing out his latest mark.

More Reviews

He gets his assignments from middleman Abram (Ned Eisenberg), who gets them in turn from boss Avi (Richard Dreyfuss). He tells neither after he nearly bungles one job, passing out on the doorstep of an intended victim due to bloodstream complications from some old bullet fragments. The upside is that this mishap introduces him to the good Samaritan next door, ballet teacher Sophie (Famke Janssen), with whom he commences a slow courtship.

Though Asher prefers to work alone, he lets Avi pressure him into a team mission with former protégé Uziel (Peter Facinelli), a retaliatory hit on a rival crime boss. That, too, is nearly derailed by our protagonist’s health woes, though again he manages to keep his frailty secret. Afterward, however, it becomes evident that he has worse trouble — someone on his own side apparently wants him dead. Eventually he’s forced to go on the lam, taking Sophie along once it’s clear she’s been targeted as well.

Though it has some effective bursts of violence, “Asher” is not an action thriller so much as a crime drama, one filled with the familiar autumnal melancholy of “Donnie Brasco” and similar exercises in which an aging mob soldier realizes there’s no peaceful retirement at road’s end. Caton-Jones (“This Boy’s Life,” “Rob Roy,” “The Jackal”) is a solid craftsman who can lend redeeming style to inferior material (see “Basic Instinct 2”) while making good use of his actors’ resources. This movie benefits in particular from the warm, handsome, nocturnal look DP Denis Crossan gives the Brooklyn and Syracuse locations. Other tech/design contributions are also accomplished, the sole exception being one unconvincing CG explosion effect.

There are well-cast subsidiary roles that add color, notably Jacqueline Bisset’s as Sophie’s mother, whom senile dementia has turned into a foul-mouthed, suspicious stranger. But the whole romance has a slightly forced feel to it, despite Janssen’s efforts in a thankless role. And while Perlman brings his usual credible mix of imposing physicality and rueful humor to the lead, Zaretsky’s script doesn’t quite give Asher or the entire story the depth aimed for. (Perhaps because we spend so little time with him by comparison, Dreyfuss’ boss feels more vividly etched in just a couple scenes — though the actor himself deserves most of that credit.)

The end result is an entertaining, polished, if ultimately minor endeavor whose inspiration level falls a mite short to meet the potential for something greater suggested by such a cast. (Nor does it help that the film ends on a cliffhanger note that feels a bit cheap.) Nonetheless, there’s a certain satisfaction in its combined assurance and familiarity, reminiscent of the old-school gangster B movies that it’s distantly descended from.

Film Review: 'Asher'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, Dec. 5, 2018. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 104 MIN.

Production: A Momentum Pictures release of a Wing & A Prayer Pictures presentation, in association with Mensch Prods., Bullet Pictures, XYZ Films. Producers: Adam Folk, Joseph Mensch, Ron Perlman, Josh Crook, Brian Wilkins. Executive producers: Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, Kathleen Chopin, Joseph Siprut. Co-producer: Kirk Michael Fellows.

Crew: Director: Michael Caton-Jones. Screenplay: Jay Zaretsky. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Denis Crossan. Editors: Istvan Kiraly, Tomi Szabo. Music: Simon Boswell.

With: Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Jacqueline Bisset, Marta Milans, Guy Burnet, Ned Eisenberg, David Wohl, Peter Facinelli, Richard Dreyfuss, Blake Perlman, Joseph Siprut, Micah Hauptman.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • All the Devil's Men

    Film Review: 'All the Devil’s Men'

    An opening shot of shirtless Milo Gibson doing sit-ups while hanging from a ceiling bar in a Morocco hotel room raises expectations that “All the Devil’s Men” will be an unwitting exercise in “MacGruber”-ism — 1980s-style turbo machismo run amok. For better or worse, this U.K.-produced action opus doesn’t linger on that extreme end of [...]

  • Amy Adams Nicole Kidman

    Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman on Explaining Their Mature Roles to Their Kids

    Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman’s children are thrilled when their mothers pick projects that they’re actually allowed to watch, the two actresses said during their Variety Actors on Actors conversation. “My daughter said, ‘can you please do a movie that I can see?'” Adams told Kidman while discussing their hesitancy to let their children watch them [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Amy Adams and

    Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams on Their HBO Series and DC Franchises

    Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams sat down for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Few stars are more willing to take risks than Amy Adams. Her turn as Second Lady Lynne Cheney in “Vice” is only the latest in a series of on-screen transformations, following her startling work in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects.” [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

    Kendrick Lamar led the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards, with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack, including the hit song “All the Stars,” with SZA. Drake is right on his tails with seven nominations, and producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece. Cardi B, Lady [...]

  • Moroccan director Meryem Benm'Barekposes during the

    Cannes Screenplay Winner Meryem Benm’barek on 'Sofia,' Moroccan Cinema, Next Projects

    Thirty-four-year-old Meryem Benm’barek, who divides her time between Paris and Morocco, received a standing ovation after the premiere of her debut feature, “Sofia,” in Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year, and won the screenplay award. The pic is a powerful story about a 20-year-old middle-class girl who is forced to marry the working-class father [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers 4' Trailer Finally Arrives

    Things look pretty bleak for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That’s the takeaway from the first trailer for the fourth “Avengers” movie — a sequel that finds Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) scrambling to concoct a plan to defeat Thanos, the intergalactic baddie who destroyed half of all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad