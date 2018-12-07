×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘All the Devil’s Men’

CIA-funded mercenaries chase terrorists and their allies in this energetic but uninspired U.K. actioner.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
All the Devil's Men
CREDIT: Saban Films
Director:
Matthew Hope
With:
Milo Gibson, Sylvia Hoeks, Gbenga Akinnagbe, William Fichtner, Joseph Millson, Elliot Cowan, Perry Fitzpatrick, Yavor Baharov, Rinat Khismatouline. (English, Russian dialogue)
Release Date:
Dec 7, 2018

Rated R  1 hour 40 minutes

An opening shot of shirtless Milo Gibson doing sit-ups while hanging from a ceiling bar in a Morocco hotel room raises expectations that “All the Devil’s Men” will be an unwitting exercise in “MacGruber”-ism — 1980s-style turbo machismo run amok. For better or worse, this U.K.-produced action opus doesn’t linger on that extreme end of genre caricature, though it remains hard to take fully seriously. To his credit, writer-director Matthew Hope’s third feature (following not-dissimilar “The Veteran” and zombie horror “The Vanguard”) mostly sidesteps the cheese factor in telling a tale of bullet-riddled skullduggery between mercenaries, CIA agents, and terrorists.

Yet there’s still a tang of C-grade cliché to a movie too obviously trying to pull off global intrigue on a low budget, with a surfeit of alpha-male posturing, hamfisted dialogue, and incessant gunfire ultimately failing to provide sufficient credibility (let alone production values). Resourceful and energetic, “All the Devil’s Men” is better than it might have been. But it’s still not very good. Already available on DirecTV, it opens on 10 U.S. screens simultaneous with On Demand release today.

More Reviews

Ex-Navy SEAL Collins is a “messed up war junkie” who’s gone from military service to more covert functions, performing missions the U.S. doesn’t want its official personnel affiliated with — such as assassinating some terrorism-tied figure newly arrived in Marrakech at the start here. In Gibson’s automaton-like performance, Collins is a believable-enough killing machine, though we can’t quite grasp any extenuating PTSD torment. We have to be told he’s actively avoiding returning “home” to a wife he’s abandoned and a child he’s never met; he seems not so much troubled (despite his pill-popping) as usefully blank.

After that job, Collins boards a plane to England, getting briefed on his next assignment by CIA minder Leigh (Sylvia Hoeks), who reunites him with salty-dog longtime colleague Brennan (William Fichtner) and introduces his mutually unwilling new partner Samuelson (Gbenga Akinnagbe). The chest-thumping immediately commences, with Collins balling his fists as Samuelson spouts things like “I’m the best!” and “I’m not a bounty hunter. I’m a shadow warrior.” Collins is also dismayed to discover their target is McKnight (Elliot Cowan), a former trench buddy whom Leigh says has gone over to the dark side, feeding intel to the Taliban.

His skepticism is considerably lessened after comrade Deighton (Joseph Millson), whose life Collins once saved in Afghanistan, pulls a violent runner that leaves their team down one member. Now he and McKnight must be stopped before they complete a potentially catastrophic exchange involving Russians and nuclear warheads.

After its Middle Eastern prologue, “Devil’s Men” takes place almost exclusively “around London,” albeit in those unpopulated settings familiar to low-budget action movies — empty warehouses, industrial sites, nocturnal docks, back alleys, and so on. While director Hope uses those spaces ably enough, there is nonetheless a sense that this could be set anywhere, and that the alleged high global stakes are a routine plot device rather than anything tangible. Though he also stages decent shootouts, they too become somewhat monotonous and interchangeable.

Further, all the characters here are morally compromised enough that there’s no real rooting value. Between performances variably dullish (Gibson, Cowan) on one end and overheated (Akinnagbe) on the other, not to mention too much dialogue that sounds like an effortfully profane version of rams butting horns, there aren’t the kind of vivid personalities that might add more than cookie-cutter, “G.I. Joe” bomber crew-level human interest.

It’s good that Dutch actress Sylvia Hoeks (“The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Blade Runner 2049”) is here to counter the testosterone overdose a bit. Better still, her sole female figure is not deployed for rote romantic-interest or sex-object purposes. Yet her earnest, business-like presence is somewhat diminished by the fact that she seems too young to be in a position of significant CIA authority.

There’s a lot of double- and triple-crossing, culminating in a fadeout that seems to go one plot twist over the line of narrative coherency. Ultimately, “All the Devil’s Men” seems more laudable for what it avoids being (a thick slice of overripe “Rambo”-esque he-man heroics) than what it tries but fails to be: an intricate international crime/political thriller in the mode of “The French Connection” and “Day of the Jackal” (Hope’s models according to the press notes). Of course he doesn’t have those films’ budgetary resources at his disposal. Still, “Men” might have made more of less if it had scaled its ambitions down to ideas it could actually afford to depict.

It’s the kind of film whose principal tech/design contributions — DP Robin Whenary’s widescreen images, Emma Gaffney’s brisk editing, an orchestral score credited to Amory Leader and Simon Williams — seem professionally adept enough to elevate things a bit. But perhaps that’s because one watches “All the Devil’s Men” with initially low expectations that the film never raises very far.

Film Review: 'All the Devil’s Men'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, Dec. 5, 2018. MPAA rating: R. Running time: 100 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) A Saban Films release of a Saban, GFM Films presentation in association with Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, BondIt Media Capital, Finch Entertainment, Creativity Capital of a Graceway Films production, in association with Dutch Angle. Producers: Amory Leader, Hannah Leader. Co-producers: Huw Penallt-Jones, Daniel Maze. Executive producers: Samuel Bazini, Guy Collins, Patrick DePetes, Patrick Fischer, Elizabeth Fowler, Fred Hedman, Matthew Helderman, Phil Hunt, Paul Levinson, Richard Kondal, Eoin Macleod, Ben Press, Neil Rodol, Compton Ross, Michael Ryan, Harry Stourton, Luke Dylan Taylor.

Crew: Director, writer: Matthew Hope. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Robin Whenary. Editor: Emma Gaffney. Music: Amory Leader, Simon Williams.

With: Milo Gibson, Sylvia Hoeks, Gbenga Akinnagbe, William Fichtner, Joseph Millson, Elliot Cowan, Perry Fitzpatrick, Yavor Baharov, Rinat Khismatouline. (English, Russian dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • All the Devil's Men

    Film Review: 'All the Devil’s Men'

    An opening shot of shirtless Milo Gibson doing sit-ups while hanging from a ceiling bar in a Morocco hotel room raises expectations that “All the Devil’s Men” will be an unwitting exercise in “MacGruber”-ism — 1980s-style turbo machismo run amok. For better or worse, this U.K.-produced action opus doesn’t linger on that extreme end of [...]

  • Amy Adams Nicole Kidman

    Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman on Explaining Their Mature Roles to Their Kids

    Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman’s children are thrilled when their mothers pick projects that they’re actually allowed to watch, the two actresses said during their Variety Actors on Actors conversation. “My daughter said, ‘can you please do a movie that I can see?'” Adams told Kidman while discussing their hesitancy to let their children watch them [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Amy Adams and

    Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams on Their HBO Series and DC Franchises

    Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams sat down for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Few stars are more willing to take risks than Amy Adams. Her turn as Second Lady Lynne Cheney in “Vice” is only the latest in a series of on-screen transformations, following her startling work in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects.” [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

    Kendrick Lamar led the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards, with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack, including the hit song “All the Stars,” with SZA. Drake is right on his tails with seven nominations, and producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece. Cardi B, Lady [...]

  • Moroccan director Meryem Benm'Barekposes during the

    Cannes Screenplay Winner Meryem Benm’barek on 'Sofia,' Moroccan Cinema, Next Projects

    Thirty-four-year-old Meryem Benm’barek, who divides her time between Paris and Morocco, received a standing ovation after the premiere of her debut feature, “Sofia,” in Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year, and won the screenplay award. The pic is a powerful story about a 20-year-old middle-class girl who is forced to marry the working-class father [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers 4' Trailer Finally Arrives

    Things look pretty bleak for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That’s the takeaway from the first trailer for the fourth “Avengers” movie — a sequel that finds Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) scrambling to concoct a plan to defeat Thanos, the intergalactic baddie who destroyed half of all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad