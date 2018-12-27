×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Listen: Kevin Feige Reflects on Oscar Player ‘Black Panther’ and 10 Years of Marvel Studios

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Feige Variety Playback Podcast
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.

It would be fair to call Kevin Feige one of the key figures, if not the key figure, in the modern Hollywood landscape. As president of Marvel Studios and producer of the many superhero blockbusters that emanate from the hit factory (often multiple times per year), he has carved out a historic business model that the rest of the industry continues to chase with varying results.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

Click here for more episodes of “Playback.”

As 2018 draws to a close, it seems no one but Feige makes sense for our landmark 100th episode of “Playback.” After all, Marvel Studios has been celebrating its own anniversary: It’s been 10 years since “Iron Man” and “The Incredible Hulk” launched the company’s cinematic universe. Meanwhile, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther” have become Marvel’s biggest worldwide and Stateside successes, respectively, with the latter stirring serious Oscar buzz. In July, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” marked the 20th film under the Marvel banner and, of course, we lost one of the company’s architects, Stan Lee, just last month.

Related

“It’s surreal,” Feige says when asked about Marvel’s stunning run. “In one way it’s incredibly satisfying. In the other way it’s nearly unbelievable from where we started. There were days when I wasn’t sure we would be able to get ‘Iron Man’ in theaters. There were days when I thought ‘Avengers’ was a pipe dream. And there were days after ‘Avengers’ where I thought, ‘Well, where do we go?'”

After that 2012 superhero team-up, which brought Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the Hulk together on screen for the first time, it turns out there were plenty of directions to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige and company successfully tackled the cosmic space, tapped exciting indie filmmaking talents like Ryan Coogler, Taika Waititi and James Gunn to deliver singular experiences at the multiplex and set the company up for another 10 years.

“I think in a million years nobody would actively plan to build a studio the way Marvel Studios was built, but in hindsight, it was remarkably effective,” Feige says. “We got to work at almost every studio in town except Warner Bros. and Disney, so we got to see the inner workings at the upper levels and got to learn amazing lessons from the inside, ways that we thought were good examples of how to make a movie, perhaps ways that were not as good. So when we ended up taking advantage of the pre-2008 market crash and got financing from Merrill Lynch — which Avi Arad and David Maisel put together and got a half a billion dollars for 10 characters — I was very excited, because at that point I was very, very ready to have the creative authority.”

As with all Marvel releases, Feige and company had high expectations for “Black Panther.” But no one expected it to make the impact it did, racking up $700 million in box office receipts on these shores alone. Now the film finds itself in the midst of awards season, where it has accumulated critics notices and even scored an ensemble nomination from SAG-AFTRA — no small feat given how consistently ignored superhero films tend to be this time of year. But then, few have reached the level of critical and popular acclaim that Coogler’s film has.

“With what Ryan was doing, what he had to say, and vouching for crew members that we had not worked with before but that he believed in — he came in and blew us away with initial sort of presentations to get the job,” Feige says. “For them to have stepped up and knocked it out of the park the way they did is incredible. It comes down to a filmmaker who has such a deft hand at being able to balance something that is going to have entertainment value with being true to his soul and being true to the questions he had growing up.”

The film was also a way for Marvel’s ever-expanding on-screen mythos to tackle subgenre within the superhero aesthetic. For Feige, these characters provide a means to produce a spectrum of movie narratives.

“The notion of a James Bond-type film with a suave hero, that was one of the early inspirations that [Marvel executive] Nate Moore discussed with Ryan,” Feige says. “I don’t think most people watch that film and think ‘James Bond,’ but you can see where part of that inspiration came from. Doing it with an African hero in a country that had never been colonized is only even more exciting and makes it more unique and special.”

The next Marvel era will be particularly interesting to observe given the arrival of Fox-owned Marvel properties like the X-Men and Fantastic Four as part of Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s film assets. Working with them will also bring Feige full-circle to where he started at producer Lauren Shuler Donner’s company and the 2000 hit that arguably kicked off the modern cinema superhero craze, “X-Men.” Feige says he hasn’t been given the official green light to start developing stories within the MCU for these characters yet, but he expects to start digging in soon.

“We’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year,” Feige says. “The notion of the characters coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters. It’s unusual not to. But in terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven’t started that yet.”

And when that day comes, it will be part and parcel of Feige’s mission statement from day one. For years the dream was to replicate, for a global audience, the experience that comic book fans have been enjoying for decades: the shared universe. It wasn’t his idea, of course. It was Lee and Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby in the Marvel bullpen who first brought these characters together on the page. It was a relatively small group of people working on a lot of characters, and that’s what Feige says Marvel Studios is today.

On that note, he reflects on Lee and the legacy he helped leave behind.

“I was there not for every one but for almost every cameo he’s ever shot going back to ‘X-Men,'” Feige says. “He was very special. I’ve never heard one story of somebody meeting Stan and not being overwhelmed with excitement. He never disappointed. In some ways I never thought this day would come. Kirk Douglas just turned 102. I thought Stan was going to be there. And in the same way it doesn’t seem like he’s gone. His influence will never go away.”

For more, including discussion of Feige’s early days working with Donner on films like “Volcano” (funnily enough, alongside DC honcho Geoff Johns, who assisted Donner’s husband Richard, director of 1978’s “Superman”), listen to the latest episode of “Playback” — again, our 100th edition! — via the streaming link below.

iHeartRadio
Hear more episodes of “Playback” at iHeartRadio.
– Listen at Spotify.
– Subscribe via iTunes.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    Watch the 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Movie Trailer, Premiere Date Set on Netflix

    The next installment of Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” mind-bending tech-dystopia franchise hits Netflix this Friday with a special movie event. The streamer released the trailer for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (watch above or at this link), which premieres Friday, Dec. 28, on Netflix worldwide. It’s expected to be a choose-your-own-adventure style movie, with reports that “Bandersnatch” includes [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Worldwide Box Office Heads for All-Time Record Year

    The worldwide movie business is on track to hit an all-time benchmark. Estimates show 2018 could end up with $41.7 billion globally. That would mark a healthy 2.7% gain from last year, with most of that hike coming from North America. Year-end projections released Thursday by Comscore predict that domestic grosses will hit $11.9 billion, [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Crowned With Extended China Release

    “Aquaman” is set to prolong its reign over the China box office with an extra month in theaters. It has been granted an extension to its release and will be allowed to play through to Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese New Year holiday. Foreign revenue-sharing films in China are typically given [...]

  • How 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,'

    Movie Theaters Bounce Back: What's Behind the 2018 Rebound

    Reports of the death of movies are greatly exaggerated. The exhibition business came roaring back in 2018, as blockbusters such as “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” powered ticket sales to record levels. The domestic box office hit a new high-water mark of $11.5 billion and global revenues also have a [...]

  • Jack Black Just Launched A Gaming-Focused

    Jack Black Just Launched a Gaming-Focused YouTube Channel

    Actor Jack Black just launched a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, he revealed in an introductory clip on Friday. The channel will focus on “games, food, and life,” according to the description underneath the intro clip. “It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie,” Black said before attempting (and failing) to [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Dominates Christmas Day Box Office

    It was a very merry Christmas for “Aquaman.” Despite a competitive frame, the DC superhero dominated the domestic box office on the busy holiday. Warner Bros.’ latest comic book adventure generated $22 million on Tuesday for a five-day bounty of $105 million. That’s one of the best Christmas Day hauls sans “Avatar” or a “Star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad