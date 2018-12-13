×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Listen: Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell on Early Acting Days and Reuniting for ‘Vice’

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vice Christian Bale Sam Rockwell Playback Podcast
CREDIT: Matt Kennedy

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.

Oscar-winning actors Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell first met 20 years ago on the Italy-set production of Michael Hoffman’s Shakespeare adaptation “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” With the business in their blood (Bale’s mother was a circus performer, Rockwell’s an improvisation actress), they separately began their careers on stage at a young age. All these years later they appear together once again in Adam McKay’s “Vice,” a sort of Shakespearean epic in its own right centered on former chief executives Dick Cheney and George W. Bush.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

Click here for more episodes of “Playback.”

Bale, famously by now, packed on the pounds to play Cheney. It became another in a line of trademark transformations for the actor, but he admits he’s winding down on doing that to his body.

“I talked to Gary [Oldman] about all of that. We had very different approaches to it,” Bale says. “I had said, ‘I don’t know how to do this except I’ve got to gain the weight myself.’ I was in the middle of doing that. I was a large toddler. I called up Gary and I said, ‘How much weight did you gain for the role [of Winston Churchill]?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t gain anything.’ I went, ‘What?’ I was already well down the track. I felt like such an idiot! I didn’t understand that [movie makeup] had come such a long way!”

Related

Echoing sentiments Bale offered in a previous episode of “Playback,” Rockwell says it was important to avoid caricature when portraying real-life characters like Bush and Cheney. There’s a great tradition of impressions — you can see them every Saturday night on NBC — but if the audience is going to buy into a movie, particularly one as incendiary and satirical as “Vice,” tapping into the essence of the person is key.

“It’s got to be real,” Rockwell says. “The impression has to take a backseat to the acting, to the reality, always. I don’t think we want to see Daniel Day-Lewis do an impression of Abe Lincoln. I think we’re seeing some of Daniel Day-Lewis’ attributes that he imagines Lincoln would have, the sensitivity, the intelligence, etc. You’re not going to give a shit if you don’t see that actor’s heart and soul coming through.”

Both also speak about understanding the characters’ perspective while shelving any personal political opinions they might have. Bale says it’s important to him that he strip away any distractions an audience might have when viewing his work. It’s a big part of why he’s so fiercely protective of his privacy. He’s very aware of how that baggage can ruin the magic trick.

“There’s no interest to me in making a film where my opinions are in there,” Bale says. “Adam [McKay] is the storyteller and we agreed early on, let me counter his points of view. Let me advocate for Cheney. Let me try to convince him, because I do believe Cheney is a very strong-minded individual. The nature of ‘What does it mean to be a patriot?’ That’s a real amorphous word. It’s like ‘obsession.’ It can be a healthy thing, it can be incredibly unhealthy as well, but he certainly believes that what he did was right and correct and patriotic and good for the American people, whereas you will get other people who will say he is absolutely unpatriotic and say he’s a war criminal. But for me to truly try to understand where he was coming from, to try to see the motivations, how somebody can come to believe that these are American values and believe in American exceptionalism in a way that is so vastly different from the way that other people view American exceptionalism — it was a fascinating exploration.”

For more, including extensive talk of how Bale and Shepard got their starts in the business and separate remembrances of late legend Sam Shepard and, listen to the latest episode of “Playback” via the streaming link below.

iHeartRadio
Hear more episodes of “Playback” at iHeartRadio.
Subscribe via iTunes.

Sam Rockwell photographed exclusively for the Variety Playback Podcast.
Dan Doperalski for Variety
Christian Bale photographed exclusively for the Variety Playback Podcast.
Dan Doperalski for Variety
Sam Rockwell and Christian Bale photographed exclusively for the Variety playback podcast.
Dan Doperalski for Variety

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Vice Christian Bale Sam Rockwell Playback

    Listen: Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell on Early Acting Days and Reuniting for 'Vice'

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Oscar-winning actors Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell first met 20 years ago on the Italy-set production of Michael Hoffman’s Shakespeare adaptation “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” With the business in their blood [...]

  • Rebecca Campbell Disney

    Disney Sets Out International Leadership Team Post-Fox Deal

    Rebecca Campbell, Diego Lerner and Uday Shankar are set to be Disney’s three key international chiefs when its deal for 21st Century Fox closes, the company announced Thursday. Campbell will run the Europe, Middle East and Africa team under the new structure, which is conditional on the Fox deal closing. She also adds Russia and [...]

  • 'Dumplin'' Review: Netflix's Sweet, Dolly Parton-Blessed

    Film Review: 'Dumplin''

    “I’m not the Dalai Lama, but I’ll try to offer up a few words of advice,” Dolly Parton chirped in her 2008 single “Better Get to Livin’,” before doling out exactly the brand of wholesome, no-nonsense wisdom you’d expect from the indefatigable country queen: If you keep your head up, keep moving forward and say [...]

  • Russell BobbittMarvel Studios talk at Beth

    The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans

    From the success of “Deadpool 2” (stream, $5.99 on Amazon) to the rise of “Black Panther” (stream, $3.99 on Amazon) 2018 was a big year for the Marvel Universe. With the holidays just around the corner, we’ve rounded up some of the best Marvel-related gifts, fit for wannabe superheroes, and casual fans alike. 1. Spider-Man [...]

  • Valerian

    EuropaCorp in Advanced Talks to Sell Off Its Post-Production Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

    Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp is in advanced discussions to sell its vast post-production facility, Digital Factory, to Chinese research and engineering studio Southbay, Variety has learned. Southbay specializes in 3D conversion, VFX and post-production for film and TV, and has offices in Los Angeles and in Hangzhou and Shaoxing in China. EuropaCorp is one of Southbay’s clients, along [...]

  • 'Self-Portrait With Boy' in Development at

    'Self-Portrait With Boy' in Development at Topic Studios

    Topic Studios (“Leave No Trace”) has bought rights to Rachel Lyon’s debut novel “Self-Portrait With Boy” and plans to develop the project as a feature film. Lyon will adapt her own novel. John Lyons (“Boogie Nights”), who recently signed a first-look deal with Topic Studios, has come on board to produce. The story is set [...]

  • Ventana Sur Animation Panel Focuses On

    Ricardo Cortes Vera Talks Audience-Driven Content at Ventana Sur

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Ricardo Cortes Vera, commissioning editor for Señal Colombia, introduced the audience-driven children’s content his company is renowned for in hopes of encouraging a crowd of animators into submitting their own work to the channel. He did so in a keynote address given Tuesday afternoon in Buenos Aires, at the Animation! strand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad