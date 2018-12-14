×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Worst Films of 2018

By and
Worst Movies of 2018 Christopher Robin Gotti Life Itself
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Paramount Pictures/Amazon Studios

Every critic’s worst movie is another’s best, but Variety critics Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman had to draw the line somewhere. Whether it was the year’s top film at the box office, or a right-wing documentary that’s even worse than the filmmaker’s previous outrages, it was a good year to hate-watch.

Peter Debruge’s Five Worst Movies:

Avengers: Infinity War

Spoiler alert: The power-mad crazeballs behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe are out of control. First they blew up an entire planet (at the end of “Thor: Ragnarok”) and laughed if off, and then came Thanos’ snap, which (I said “spoiler alert” already — get off my case!) killed off half of all life in the galaxy. When that happened, I wanted to scream, “You can’t do that!” and not because I care about these characters (most of whom are quasi-invincible imbeciles anyway — although I was just starting to like Black Panther when he bit it), but because now we have to wait a year to find out whatever cheap device they use to undo the Decimation. In the 1976 movie, Superman flew around the earth so fast that he reversed time and revived Lois Lane. Then in “Justice League,” the Man of Steel himself, impaled by Doomsday, turned out only to be “mostly dead.” I know that those are DC characters, but hear this Marvel: Twenty films over 10 years is too many. You can scrub ’em all, as far as this fed-up critic is concerned.

Related

“Duck Butter”

If you don’t know what the title means, do yourself a favor and steer clear of the Urban Dictionary. Mistaking oversharing for honesty, this seemingly scriptless dramedy from squirm-inducing indie director Miguel Arteta (“Chuck & Buck”) debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, where its description suggested a new kind of sex-positive 21st-century romance, in which Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa’s characters meet cute and “plan to spend the next 24 hours together, having sex on the hour.” Turns out that was just a pretext for a pair of unbearably scatological, awkwardly improvised performances. As if watching Shawkat use the toilet or Costa queef on command weren’t bad enough, I made for the exit when the two lovebirds started hitting each other with a baggie of warm dog poo.

Gotti

There should be a law against movies like this. I’m pretty sure John Travolta thought his trying-too-hard turn as Gotham tough guy John Gotti — the Gambino family crime boss convicted of five murders and eight other charges — was his big shot at Oscar glory. But in order to get it done, he made a deal with the devil, cozying up to the very people the movie was depicting, to the point that this risible gangster opus (which argues that Gotti was a great father, and that the authorities were too tough on Gotti and his son) comes off feeling like a bad-taste hagiography. And then to make matters worse, Travolta followed it up with “Speed Kills,” another case of bad-guy glorification.

Life Itself

It takes real nerve for small-screen darling Dan Fogelman to kill off characters audiences have grown to love on his hit series “This Is Us,” but when he tries to do the same in this overstuffed generation- and globe-spanning melodrama, it hardly matters because his cloying cardboard constructions never felt real to begin with. Like some kind of second-rate Cameron Crowe, Fogelman would like to believe that he’s so much deeper and more eloquent than other writers, when in fact he’s just playing God, concocting characters that speak his mind (rather than their own) and then manipulating them to prove his thesis that “life is the ultimate unreliable narrator” — whereas, it’s usually just self-satisfied writer-directors that we have to worry about.

“London Fields”

Speaking of unreliable narrators, Martin Amis’ squirrely post-atomic mystery novel never should’ve made the journey from page to screen, as suggested by this mangled adaptation’s “0% fresh” Rotten Tomatoes rating and abysmal box office performance — the second-lowest per-screen average of a wide release, ever. It doesn’t help that there was a huge fallout between music-video director Mathew Cullen and his producers, although neither cut can handle Amis’ unwieldy plot. It all hinges on a femme fatale (Amber Heard, ickily objectified by all, including ex-husband Johnny Depp in a bonkers supporting role) who knows precisely when she will be murdered, but not by whom. Will the killer be posh pretty boy Guy Clinch (Theo James) or scuzzy darts champ Keith Talent (Jim Sturgess in the year’s single worst performance)? Or could it be the hack novelist who’s guilty of creating these characters in the first place?

Owen’s Gleiberman’s Five Worst Movies:

“Death of a Nation”

Dinesh D’Souza, the weasel of alt-right schlock propaganda, is no longer preaching to the converted — he’s preaching to the mentally unsound. Yet in an era when even the President of the United States can just spew his own facts, it makes a horrible kind of sense that a fake-news historian like D’Souza would have to keep upping the ante of fake outrage. His latest screed doesn’t just compare the Democrats to the Nazis; it literally pretends that postwar American liberalism stole its animating ideas from Hitler. Whether or not D’Souza actually believes this garbage is irrelevant to his mission. He’s become the documentarian as toxic troll.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post”

It’s arguably the worst film ever to take the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, though that’s merely a judgment about a bad jury call. Even minus an award it hardly deserved, this adaptation of Emily M. Danforth’s 2012 novel represents everything that’s synthetic and cloying about independent film when it borrows the glib attitudes and manipulative trickery of bogus studio filmmaking. The movie’s subject could hardly be more serious (it’s about what goes on at a gay conversion therapy center), but from the moment that Chloë Grace Moretz’s Cameron Post shows up to be “deprogrammed,” what she feels and displays isn’t anxiety or humanity. It’s reflexive sitcom ‘tude, as if the filmmakers had decided to make her a girl erased of everything but smug superiority.

“Disney’s Christopher Robin”

Oh, bother. Christopher Robin is now a middle-aged dullard (Ewan McGregor) who spends too much time in his office (as does the movie). But then he reconnects with his old pals in the Hundred Acre Wood, like a bureaucratic softie stuck in ancient reruns. The tale is listlessly anecdotal, the getting-in-touch-with-your-inner-eight-year-old arc unbearably saccharine, but the real issue is watching characters this beloved “brought to life” by CGI impersonating animatronic fakery impersonating the old Disney cartoon versions of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh menagerie. It’s like seeing your childhood memories taken over by the Snuggle bear.

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties”

John Cameron Mitchell has directed just four features, and he’s got a track record of inspiring audacity (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Shortbus”), but the inspiration got lost when he adapted Neil Gaiman’s 2006 short story into an impossibly whimsical and overbearing sci-fi camp bauble about a boy (Alex Sharp) who falls for a girl (Elle Fanning) who belongs to an alien cult, whose members stand around performing gymnastic dance numbers in skin-tight vinyl. It’s the limp-noodle version of a fish-out-of-water comedy (think early John Waters minus the jokes), with scene after scene that just sits there and fizzles out.

“Hunter Killer”

One enters a weird and musty Twilight Zone in this grindingly ponderous and bombastic submarine thriller, which is like something based on a Tom Clancy novel that’s years past its sell-by date. The movie stars Gerard Butler, and it’s saying something that he’s the least gloomy thing about it. “Hunter Killer” wants to scratch that neo-Cold War itch, but about all it will make you nostalgic for is an era when people who made movies like this one knew what they were doing.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Film

  • Worst Movies of 2018 Christopher Robin

    The Worst Films of 2018

    Every critic’s worst movie is another’s best, but Variety critics Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman had to draw the line somewhere. Whether it was the year’s top film at the box office, or a right-wing documentary that’s even worse than the filmmaker’s previous outrages, it was a good year to hate-watch. Peter Debruge’s Five Worst [...]

  • Portrait of Czech playwright and civil

    Vaclav Havel Biopic Receives $635,000 From Czech Film Fund

    Czech director Slávek Horák, who was chosen as one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch three years ago, has received 14.5 million Czech Koruna ($635,000) from the Czech Film Fund for his second feature film, a biopic of Václav Havel, the Czech writer and dissident, who became President of Czechoslovakia, and later President of the [...]

  • Les Arcs's Co-Production Village Kicks Off

    Les Arcs's Co-Production Village Kicks Off 10th Edition

    Marylise Dumont’s “Black Dog,” Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen’s “Ashes and Snow” and “Each of Us” are among the 20 projects which will be pitched at the 10th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village. The Co-Production Village will run alongside the festival which will be presided by Ruben Ostlund, the Swedish helmer of Palme d’Or-winning [...]

  • Maria Alché Debut ‘A Family Submerged’

    Visit Films Sells Key Territories With Maria Alché Debut ‘A Family Submerged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — New York’s Visit Films announced at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur market, that the company has secured distribution in Mexico and Spain on Maria Alché’s directorial debut, “A Family Submerged.” In Mexico, the film was snagged by top indie production and distribution company Interior 13 Cine, distributors for Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s Colombian [...]

  • Macao

    'Clean Up' Takes Top Prize at Macao Festival and Awards

    Korean drama movie, “Clean Up” took the best film prize on Friday night at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. The jury, which comprised Chen Kaige, Danis Tanovic, Mabel Cheung, Paul Currie, and Tillotama Shome, said: “’Clean Up’ is a powerful, visceral film which is symbolic and naturalistic at the [...]

  • Breaking Glass Snags Prizewinning Argentine Gay

    Ventana Sur: Breaking Glass Snags Argentine Gay Drama ‘Marilyn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a last-minute deal inked at Ventana Sur, Breaking Glass Pictures (BGP) snapped up North American rights to gay-trans drama “Marilyn,” the feature debut of Argentine helmer-scribe Martin Rodríguez Redondo. The Philadelphia-based company has been on a mini-buying spree, having previously snagged threesome drama “We Are Three” at the Buenos Aires confab. BGP has bought [...]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Paramount Inks Deal for Theme Park in South Korea

    Paramount Pictures has announced a deal to install a studio-branded theme park in an entertainment resort being developed in South Korea. The agreement was struck between Paramount and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which owns the Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort in the South Korean city of Incheon. Mohegan has invested KRW 2.8 trillion ($2.4 billion) in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad