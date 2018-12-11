×
The Best Films of 2018

Variety chief film critics — and cinema omnivores — Owen Gleiberman and Peter Debruge spend the year devouring everything from superhero movies to subtitled festival gems, which leaves a wealth of exceptional films to savor at year’s end. While “A Star Is Born” scored high with both critics, and “Eighth Grade” and “The Rider” each make the cut (the latter topped Debruge’s 2017 list), their taste otherwise ran in different directions. Click through to read the reasoning behind each of the critics’ selections.

Peter Debruge’s Top 10 Films of 2018 | Read more

1. “Blindspotting”
2. “A Star Is Born
3. “Shoplifters”
4. “The Hate U Give”
5. “Eighth Grade
6. “Museo”
7. “Life and Nothing More”
8. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
9. “Burning”
10. “In Syria”

Owen Gleiberman’s Top 10 Films of 2018 | Read more

1. “A Star Is Born”
2. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
3. “The Rider”
4. “Green Book
5. “Chappaquiddick”
6. “Red Sparrow”
7. “If Beale Street Could Talk”
8. “First Man”
9. “Wild, Wild Country”
10. “Eighth Grade”

  The Best Films of 2018

    Variety chief film critics — and cinema omnivores — Owen Gleiberman and Peter Debruge spend the year devouring everything from superhero movies to subtitled festival gems, which leaves a wealth of exceptional films to savor at year’s end. While “A Star Is Born” scored high with both critics, and “Eighth Grade” and “The Rider” each [...]

  Peter Debruge's 10 Best Films of 2018

    Every so often, Hollywood changes the world, but most of the time, the world changes Hollywood, which adjusts to reflect the innovation happening around it. A year after the #MeToo and Time's Up movements forced the film industry to confront the sexism baked into the system, we are starting to see progress reflected onscreen

