The Best Films of 2018

Variety chief film critics — and cinema omnivores — Owen Gleiberman and Peter Debruge spend the year devouring everything from superhero movies to subtitled festival gems, which leaves a wealth of exceptional films to savor at year’s end. While “A Star Is Born” scored high with both critics, and “Eighth Grade” and “The Rider” each make the cut (the latter topped Debruge’s 2017 list), their taste otherwise ran in different directions. Click through to read the reasoning behind each of the critics’ selections.

1. “Blindspotting”

2. “A Star Is Born”

3. “Shoplifters”

4. “The Hate U Give”

5. “Eighth Grade”

6. “Museo”

7. “Life and Nothing More”

8. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

9. “Burning”

10. “In Syria”

1. “A Star Is Born”

2. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

3. “The Rider”

4. “Green Book”

5. “Chappaquiddick”

6. “Red Sparrow”

7. “If Beale Street Could Talk”

8. “First Man”

9. “Wild, Wild Country”

10. “Eighth Grade”