Longtime SAG Member Ada Lynn Dies at 90

Longtime Screen Actors Guild member Ada Lynn died Aug. 23, her daughter confirmed. She was 90.

A member of SAG since 1937, Lynn was one of the organization’s earliest members. She also served as a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth branch for more than 25 years, and was the oldest card SAG member in Texas.

Born Sept. 7, 1928 in Chicago, Lynn entered show business when she was 8 years old, and was an original member in “Our Gang Follies.” Lynn moved to Hollywood where she appeared in projects such as “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm” and “Heidi,” which starred Shirley Temple. She performed across the country in Broadway shows, night clubs, USO shows, national musicals, and more. She also worked in radio, film, and television, and made appearances on programs like “The Ed Sullivan Show” and shows for Jackie Gleason and Milton Berle.

In 1969, Lynn relocated to Texas where she was influential in setting up the board of directors of Dallas-Fort Worth’s SAG and AFTRA union offices. She was also active in the community through organizations such as the Jewish Community Center, Women In Film Dallas, Lighthouse for the Blind, Reading for the Blind and the SAG Foundation BookPALS. In 2006, Lynn was honored by Women In Film Dallas with the Legacy Award.

Donations may be made to the Dallas Children’s Theater or Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas.