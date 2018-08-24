You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zurich Film Festival Sets Peter Farrelly’s ‘Green Book’ for Opening Night

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and VIGGO MORTENSEN star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
CREDIT: Patti Perret

Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27.

Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story of a friendship that transcended race, class and societal constraints. Mortensen plays an Italian-American bouncer from the Bronx, hired to drive a world-class black pianist (played by “Moonlight’s” Ali) on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South. The pair must rely on “The Green Book,” a guide to the few establishments that were safe and accessible for African-Americans. Linda Cardellini co-stars.

“Whilst it is set in the 1960s, ‘Green Book’ feels incredibly relevant today, in the face of racism, discrimination and division in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world,” said Zurich Film Festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri. “The film is also a pure delight for cinema-goers.”

Farrelly and Mortensen are both expected to attend the opening night premiere in Zurich. “Green Book” will have its world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival in September.

The Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures film was written by Farrelly, Brian Currie and Nick Vallelonga. All three serve as producers alongside Jim Burke and Charles B. Wesller. Octavia Spencer and Kwame L. Parker serve as executive producers, alongside Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King for Participant Media, and John Sloss and Steven Farneth for Cinetic Media.

The 14th Zurich Film Festival runs Sept. 27-Oct. 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Zurich Film Festival Sets Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' for Opening Night

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

  • 'Blue Iguana' Review

    Film Review: 'Blue Iguana'

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

  • Release of Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

    Film News Roundup: Release of Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' Pushed Back Two Weeks

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

  • Casey Affleck

    Casey Affleck to Produce, Will Take Supporting Role in Sports Drama 'Fencer'

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

  • Neil Meron Craig Zadan

    Neil Meron on Craig Zadan: 'He Had a Singular Passion for Producing'

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

  • John Cho Alan Yang

    John Cho, Alan Yang Team on Drama 'Tigertail' for Netflix

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

  • Christmas Story Live

    Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Are an Emmy Win Shy of EGOT Status

    Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” is set to be the opening night film for the 14th Zurich Film Festival, the festival announced Friday. The drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, will see its European Premiere in Zurich on Sept. 27. Set in the early 1960s, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad