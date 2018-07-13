‘Zombieland’: Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin to Return for Sequel

Sony Pictures has reunited the cast of “Zombieland” with Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin signing on to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Original “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer returns to helm and is re-teaming with original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who worked on both “Deadpool” movies. Fleischer most recently directed “Venom” for the studio. Gavin Polone returns as producer; Reese and Wernick will also executive produce.

The sequel is set to go into production January and will be released in October, 2019 –- the 10th anniversary of the first film. Lauren Abrahams will oversee the project for the studio.

“Zombieland 2” will be set in a world in which zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.

“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time – and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse, and Abigail,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures. “These are some of the most in-demand actors and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled Ruben was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on ‘Venom’ has been truly amazing.”

Related Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet Greta Gerwig Eyes 'Little Women' With Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet Circling (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill Murray also appeared in “Zombieland” as himself for a brief cameo — before he was mistaken for a zombie and killed by the band of survivors. Coincidentally, on Friday, it was also announced that Murray will be starring in another zombie movie, Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.”

Stone will be seen this fall in Netflix’s “Maniac” and Searchlight’s “The Favourite” opposite Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. She is represented by Anonymous Content and WME.

Harrelson is represented by CAA, manager Tracy Harshman, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Eisenberg is represented by CAA and Felker Suddleson Abramson LLP. Breslin is represented by CAA and Felker Suddleson Abramson LLP. Fleischer is represented by CAA and Management 360. Reese and Wernick are also represented by WME.

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.