Zoey Deutch to Star in Indie Drama ‘Buffaloed’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zoey Deutch
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce.

Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script.

The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, N.Y. After getting into some trouble, Peg finds herself crippled by debt and with her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with the “kingpin” of debt collecting in Buffalo.

“Zoey, Tanya and Brian have been tremendous collaborators throughout the development stage and we’re all so excited to roll camera on what we’re certain will be an amazing performance and picture,” Lost City’s president John Finemore commented. “And we’re thrilled to go on this journey with our new friends at Bold Crayon.”

The indie dramedy will be produced by Lost City’s Mason Novick and Finemore and Bold Crayon’s Jeffrey Katz and Michael Bannor MacGregor, with Sacca also producing. James Hoppe, Elizabeth Grave, and Brooke Davies will executive produce for Lost City, as will Phil Quartararo of Bold Crayon, along with Mary Anne Waterhouse and Kirsten Ames. Hyperion Equity Partners provided the financing on behalf of Bold Crayon. Grave brought in the project and shepherded for Lost City. CAA and ICM are representing domestic rights.

Deutch can currently be seen in Netflix’s original romantic comedy “Set It Up.” Earlier this year, Deutch garnered positive reviews for her performance in Max Winkler’s “Flower.” She also produced and starred in “The Year of Spectacular Men,” written by her sister, Madelyn Deutch, and directed by their mother, Lea Thompson.

Deutch is represented by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment. Sacca is represented by ICM Partners and Kirsten Ames Management. Wexler is represented by Verve and Circle of Confusion and attorney Lawrence Kopeikin.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Film

  • 'The Favourite' to Open New York

    'The Favourite' to Open New York Film Festival

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

  • Bizzers Talk Tech Revolution At Durban

    Bizzers Talk Tech Revolution at Durban FilmMart

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

  • Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima

    'Brave' Director Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Sign First-Look Deal With Fox

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

  • Zoey Deutch

    Zoey Deutch to Star in Indie Drama 'Buffaloed'

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    Harley Quinn Spinoff Earns $12.6 Million Tax Credit From California

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

  • Alita Battle Angel Trailer

    'Alita: Battle Angel': Cyborgs Face Off in Latest Eye-Popping Trailer

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Movie

    Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce. Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script. The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad