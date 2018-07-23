Zoey Deutch to Star in Indie Drama ‘Buffaloed’

Lost City and Bold Crayon are set to produce and finance “Buffaloed,” which will star “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch, who will also produce.

Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing. Brian Sacca penned the script.

The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, N.Y. After getting into some trouble, Peg finds herself crippled by debt and with her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with the “kingpin” of debt collecting in Buffalo.

“Zoey, Tanya and Brian have been tremendous collaborators throughout the development stage and we’re all so excited to roll camera on what we’re certain will be an amazing performance and picture,” Lost City’s president John Finemore commented. “And we’re thrilled to go on this journey with our new friends at Bold Crayon.”

The indie dramedy will be produced by Lost City’s Mason Novick and Finemore and Bold Crayon’s Jeffrey Katz and Michael Bannor MacGregor, with Sacca also producing. James Hoppe, Elizabeth Grave, and Brooke Davies will executive produce for Lost City, as will Phil Quartararo of Bold Crayon, along with Mary Anne Waterhouse and Kirsten Ames. Hyperion Equity Partners provided the financing on behalf of Bold Crayon. Grave brought in the project and shepherded for Lost City. CAA and ICM are representing domestic rights.

Deutch can currently be seen in Netflix’s original romantic comedy “Set It Up.” Earlier this year, Deutch garnered positive reviews for her performance in Max Winkler’s “Flower.” She also produced and starred in “The Year of Spectacular Men,” written by her sister, Madelyn Deutch, and directed by their mother, Lea Thompson.

Deutch is represented by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment. Sacca is represented by ICM Partners and Kirsten Ames Management. Wexler is represented by Verve and Circle of Confusion and attorney Lawrence Kopeikin.