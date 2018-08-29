Zev Foreman Joins Entertainment One as President of Film Production

Zev Foreman, whose credits include executive producing “Dallas Buyers Club,” has joined Entertainment One as president of film production.

Foreman will oversee the day-to-day development and production of eOne’s global film slate. He will report to Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film.

“Zev’s industry experience and understanding of where the global filmed entertainment marketplace is going will be a key component as we continue to expand our film financing and producing footprint,” Meyer said. “I look forward to integrating Zev into the eOne team and tapping into both his taste and leadership to help us continue to position eOne as a prime destination for talent and content creators.”

Foreman also has credits on “Killer Joe,” “Good Kill,” and “Colossal.” He was president of production at Voltage Pictures, where he oversaw a slate spanning more than 20 titles for eight years. As a director at financier Grosvenor Park, he worked on best picture Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker.”

“I am thrilled to work with Nick and the entire eOne team to help shape the identity of the company in the feature film space,” Foreman said. “With eOne’s ability to be nimble in its approach to the creation of film content, and a focus on the importance of creative relationships, we are perfectly positioned to take advantage of a wealth of opportunities in the changing landscape.”

