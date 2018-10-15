You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zero Gravity Secures $100 Million, Sets Ghost Story ‘Wraith’

Dave McNary

Mubina Rattonsey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zero Gravity

Mubina Rattonsey’s recently launched Zero Gravity has secured $100 million in financing to develop and produce film and television content, Variety has learned exclusively.

The first movie on the slate will be the ghost story “Wraith” from director Armaan Zorace (“God Is Dead”). The producers are Rattonsey, alongside Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh of Maurya Entertainment.

“Wraith” focuses on a married couple that heads to a new town, only to find an evil presence that surrounds them — requiring them to fight forces from other dimensions to survive. The film will be shot in a yet-to-be announced Islamic nation in documented haunted houses to capture Muslim exorcisms. The producers are developing camera technology specifically for the project, and plan to focus on sound.

“I consider sound to be 50% of the movie-going experience and ‘Wraith’ will feature a special binaural 3D sound which will transport the audience directly into the world of the characters and give them an intense, immersive paranormal experience,” Zorace said.

Other titles in development for Rattonsey and Zero Gravity include the comedy “Honeymoon in Taliban” and “Gamma Man,” a science-fiction film about an adolescent who acquires unexplained super powers when exposed to a strange form of radiation.

Rattonsey launched Zero Gravity with the goal of producing projects with a strong female voice and a global perspective. Her credits include “Before the Rains,” “Terrorist,” “Navarasa,” “Tahaan — A Boy With a Grenade,” “Kaminey,” and “Prarambha” — a short film for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • Melissa McCarthyNew York Premiere of 'Can

    Melissa McCarthy Discusses Playing Author Lee Israel in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

