Zach Braff Partners With Adobe for Movie Poster Contest

Zach Braff and Adobe are reversing the filmmaking process with their new movie poster movie contest.

Starting on Nov. 5, college students from across America will be able to submit their own original movie poster designs for a chance to turn their 2D creations into a four-minute film written and directed by Braff. Submissions for the contest will close on Nov. 30, with winners being announced in late December and the grand prize film going live in March 2019.

In addition to a grand prize winner, who will accompany Braff on set as he directs the film, Adobe will select winners in four runner-up categories, including best illustration, best design, best use of a template, and best photography, all of whom will receive a MacBook Pro and a one-year subscription to Creative Cloud.

To help students get started, Adobe has also shared three movie poster templates on the contest website alongside several Creative Cloud tutorials for people of all skill levels.

In order to submit a poster, students must use an Adobe Creative Cloud app to create their design before sharing their submission on social media with the hashtags #MoviePosterMovie and #Contest. Students must also be following the @AdobeStudents social media accounts.