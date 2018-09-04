Yvette Nicole Brown Joins Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’

“Community” alum Yvette Nicole Brown will play Aunt Sarah in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.”

Tessa Thompson is on board to portray Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann is portraying Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Kiersey Clemons is set to play Mann’s wife, Darling.

Disney originally released “Lady and the Tramp” in 1955 in a story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with an upper-middle-class family. While the owners are away, Aunt Sarah looks after the baby. Her two trouble-making Siamese cats, Si and Am, deliberately mess up the house and trick her into thinking that Lady attacked them, leading to Aunt Sarah taking Lady to a pet shop to get a muzzle. Lady flees and ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the street and falling in love.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake. It is expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script.

Brown is currently recurring on “Mom”, and recently completed work on the independent film “Love & Oatmeal” opposite Ben Platt and Lola Kirke, and Jordan Peele’s “Weird City.” She is represented by Innovative Artists.