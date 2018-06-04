Yvette Nicole Brown and Alphonso McAuley Join Ben Platt in ‘Love & Oatmeal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown and “The Middle’s” Alphonso McAuley have joined Ben Platt in Black Label Media’s “Love & Oatmeal.”

“Camp X-Ray” director Peter Sattler is helming the project, with Steve Waverly penning the script. Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill are producing, along with Trina Wyatt. BLM’s Jon Schumacher will executive produce.

The story centers on Scott, a 20-something aspiring writer who, in the wake of his father’s sudden death, sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he is forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister. They are eyeing a start of production early summer.

Brown is best known for her starring role as the opinionated but sweet Shirley Bennett on NBC’s “Community.” She recently appeared on ABC’s “The Mayor” and currently has a recurring role on “Mom.” Brown’s film credits include “Tropic Thunder,” “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,” and “(500) Days of the Summer.” Brown is repped by Innovative Artists.

McAuley, who recurred on “The Middle” for five seasons, was previously on “Girlboss” and Fox’s “Breaking In.” On the film side, he has appeared in “Walk of Shame” and “Glory Road.” McAuley is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Artists First and Bloom Hergott.