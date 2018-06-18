U.K. Entrepreneur Launches $4 Million ARC LDN Fund

British entrepreneur Aamar Aslam has launched ARC LDN, a new fund for producers, sales companies and distributors. It will provide £3 Million ($4 million) of funding in its first year.

The new fund will provide cash-flow for projects and support them through post-production and their international launch. Working with another of Aslam’s interests, London-based Funding Invoice, which allows small and medium-sized businesses to borrow against upcoming invoices, ARC LDN will also help content companies with collecting payments.

Aslam is a young entrepreneur who has worked in various sectors including financial technology and fashion. Starline Entertainment co-founder, Carey Fitzgerald, and Schedule 2 managing director and CEO, Rebecca Hawkes – whose companies specialize in global sales and technical delivery respectively – have signed on to advise the ARC LDN team on the new fund.

Trading has already commenced and the first projects to use the fund are expected to be revealed soon. “I’m consistently inspired by the sheer ambition and tireless commitment of business owners across the independent creative sector and the media industry is certainly no exception,” Aslam said.

He announced the new fund on the first day of the London Screenings, the export market that showcases British films to international buyers. The four-day event is held at the BFI’s Southbank base and is in its fifteenth year.