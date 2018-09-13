Netflix Buys Jennifer Garner Comedy ‘Yes Day’

Jennifer Garner Yes Day
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Jennifer Garner’s “Yes Day,” based on the 2009 children’s book of the same name.

Garner came on board the project earlier this year and will produce and star. Miguel Arteta, who worked with Garner on “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” will direct from a script by Justin Malen.

“Yes Day” is a New York Times best-seller from author Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld. On “Yes Day,” kids receive only positive answers from their parents to requests such as pizza for breakfast, late bedtimes, and food fights.

Earlier this year, Garner and her three children — 6-year-old Samuel, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 12-year-old Violet — celebrated their sixth annual “Yes Day.” Entertainment 360 and Grey Matter Productions are producing the project.

It’s the third high-profile movie acquisition this week for Netflix. The streamer also bought Steven Soderbergh’s basketball drama “High Flying Bird,” starring Andre Holland and Zazie Beetz, and the Jennifer Aniston comedy “Dumplin.'”

Garner’s action-thriller “Peppermint,” in which she plays a vigilante mother, opened last weekend with $13.4 million at the domestic box office. She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Sloane Offer. Arteta is repped by WME, Management 360, and Lichter Grossman, and Malen is repped by Verve, DMG, and McKuin, Frankel. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

