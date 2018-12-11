Yalitza Aparicio, Sam Elliott, Elsie Fisher Selected for Santa Barbara Festival Honor

“Roma” actress Yalitza Aparicio, Sam Elliott of “A Star Is Born,” and “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher are among the eight actors named by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as its Virtuosos Award recipients.

The festival gives the honor for performances in film that have elevated actors into the national cinematic dialogue.

The group also includes Claire Foy (“First Man”), Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (“Leave No Trace”), John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”), and Steven Yeun (“Burning”).

The award will be presented on Feb. 5 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif., as part of the festival’s 34th edition, which will run Jan. 30-Feb. 9.

“From talented teenagers starring in their first feature films to veteran actors shining in career-best performances, this year’s Virtuosos prove that you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career,” said Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, who will preside over the evening for the eighth consecutive year. “I’m so excited to join this phenomenal group of actors on stage in Santa Barbara.”

Prior recipients of the Virtuosos Award include Timothée Chalamet, John Boyega, Mary J. Blige, Hong Chau, Daniel Kaluuya, Kumail Nanjiani, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Dano, Jacob Tremblay, Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike, and Jared Leto.