‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Director in Talks for ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Movie

Paramount is in talks with “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” director D.J. Caruso to take the reins of its movie adaptation of the Nickelodeon horror series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

The project was unveiled last year with “It” writer Gary Dauberman hired to write the script. Matt Kaplan is producing along with Dauberman, who’s a co-writer on both “It” movies, and “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle” franchises.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel and ran as an anthology series on Nickelodeon between 1992 and 1996. It followed a group of teenagers who called themselves the Midnight Society and would meet weekly at a secret location in the woods to tell a scary story. The show was revived in 1999 for two more seasons.

Each episode was introduced with the storyteller saying “Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society,” who then would announce the title of that segment. MacHale said the line was a tribute to the series “The Twilight Zone,” in which creator Rod Serling would introduce the episode by saying, “submitted for your approval.”

Caruso’s credits include “Disturbia” and “Eagle Eye.” He’s also attached to direct the fourth “xXx” movie, with Vin Diesel and Jay Chou starring. Caruso is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group, and Bloom Hergott. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.