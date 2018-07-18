Writers Guild Sets 2019 Awards Show Date

Dave McNary

Jordan Peele70th Annual Writers Guild Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Writers Guild of America has set Feb. 17 as the date for its 2019 awards show — a week before the Oscars.

The guild will hold simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. The WGA, which made the announcement on Wednesday, will unveil TV nominations on Dec. 6 and film noms on Jan. 7.

Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy “Get Out” won the WGA Award for original screenplay and James Ivory’s script for the coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name” was honored for best adapted screenplay on Feb. 11. Both scripts also won Oscars three weeks later.

Hulu’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale” was named the top drama series and new series, while HBO’s “Veep” won the comedy series award.

The announcement rounds out the awards calendar for next year with the 91st Academy Awards being held on Feb. 24, 2019. The Directors Guild of America has announced that the 71st Annual DGA Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 27 at its usual location at the Shrine Auditorium in Downtown Los Angeles and the Producers Guild of America has set Jan. 19, 2019, as the date for its 30th annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

