Many Malibu Areas Still Off-Limits for Filming After Fire

The California Film Commission has maintained its ban on filming in several Malibu areas hit by the massive Woolsey fire in Southern California last month.

The commission announced Tuesday that due to continued clean-up and repair work along Pacific Coast Highway, permits for filming on the highway are not being issued at this time. PCH is part of State Route 1, the longest highway in California.

Other areas that are still closed include the Leo Carrillo State Park campground, its backcountry trails/roads and its day use areas and Malibu Creek State Park’s campground. Some of the Malibu streets still closed by the city for filming include Bonsall Drive, Busch Drive, Calpine Drive, Corral Canyon, Decker Canyon Road, Dume Drive, Encinal Canyon, Harvester Road, Kanan Road, Puerco Cayon, Ramirez Canyon, Sea View, Selfridge Drive, Tapia Drive, Via Cabrillo, Via Cataldo and Zuma View. The City of Malibu is allowing filming southeast of Malibu Canyon Road.

Reopened areas include the Adamson House, Malibu Lagoon state beach, Point Dume Natural Preserve and Beach, Point Mugu State Park and El Matador, La Piedra and El Pescador beaches.

The Woolsey Fire burned for two weeks between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21 when it was contained. The blaze destroyed 1,643 structures — including homes owned by Liam Hemsworth and Robin Thicke along with hundreds of homes owned by those who work in Hollywood’s below-the-line trades.

The fire killed three people, and forced the evacuation of more than 295,00.. The Woolsey ignited on the same day that the Camp Fire in northern California destroyed most of the town of Paradise and resulted in 86 civilian fatalities.