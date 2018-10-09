‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,’ ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Selected for IDA Shortlist

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Documentary hits “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “Three Identical Strangers” are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association’s award for top feature of 2018.

Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Netflix’s “Shirkers,” and Hulu’s “Minding the Gap” were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday.

Morgan Neville’s Fred Rogers story “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” has grossed $22.6 million domestically since its release in June, making it the 12th-highest-grossing doc of all time. Tim Wardle’s “Three Identical Strangers” has also performed well with $12.3 million and is 26th on the list. “Fahrenheit 11/9” has reeled in $6 million since its Sept. 20 launch — far below the record $119 million grossed by Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” in 2004.

It’s the first time the IDA has unveiled the shortlists in the shorts and features categories. The 34th annual awards will take place on Dec. 8 at Los Angeles’ Paramount Theatre. Nominees for all categories as well as special awards and creative recognition awards will be announced on Oct. 24.

Up to 10 nominees in each of the feature and short documentary categories will be selected from the shortlist. Following the nominees announcement, IDA members will be able to vote starting on Nov. 4. The 2018 IDA Documentary Awards will include newly introduced categories for music documentary and audio documentary.

The IDA received a record 700-plus submissions across five categories — features, shorts, series, student films, and audio documentaries. Almost 120 international submissions were received from across 39 countries.

Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles’ documentary “Dina” won the International Documentary Association’s award for top feature in 2017.

The shortlisted selections are below.

Features:

A Woman Captured (Syndicado Film Sales. Director: Bernadett Tuza-Ritter. Producers: Julianna Ugrin and Viki Réka Kiss)

América (Dogwoof. Directors/Producers: Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside)

Bathtubs Over Broadway (Director/Producer: Dava Whisenant. Producers: Amanda Spain and Susan Littenberg)

Bisbee ’17 (4th Row films. Directors: Robert Greene. Producers: Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa and Bennett Elliott)

Central Airport THF (Director: Karim Aïnouz. Producers: Felix von Boehm, Charlotte Uzu and Diane Maia)

Charm City (PBS Distribution. Director/Producer: Marilyn Ness. Producer: Katy Chevigny)

Crime + Punishment (Hulu. Director/Producer: Stephen Maing. Producers: Ross Tuttle and Eric Daniel Metzgar)

Dark Money (PBS Distribution. Director/Producer: Kimberly Reed. Producer: Katy Chevigny)

Distant Constellation (Grasshopper Film. Director: Shevaun Mizrahi. Producers: Deniz Buga and Shelly Grizim)

Fahrenheit 11/9 (Briarcliff Entertainment / Midwestern Films. Director/Producer: Michael Moore. Producers: Carl Deal and Meghan O’Hara)

Free Solo (National Geographic. Directors/Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Producers: Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill)

Global Family (Rushlake Media GmbH. Director: Andreas Köhler. Director/Producer: Melanie Andernach)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening (Cinema Guild. Director/Producer: RaMell Ross. Producers: Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim)

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle (Dogwoof. Director/Producer: Gustavo Salmerón)

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. (Abramorama. Director/Producer: Steve Loveridge. Producers: Lori Cheatle, Paul Mezey and Andrew Goldman)

Minding the Gap (Hulu. Director/Producer: Bing Liu. Producer: Diane Quon)

Of Fathers and Sons (Kino Lorber. Director: Talal Derki. Producers: Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias Siebert and Hans Robert Eisenhauer)

Over the Limit (Film Movement. Director: Marta Prus. Producers: Maciej Kubicki and Anna Kępińska)

Shirkers (Netflix. Director/Producer: Sandi Tan. Producers: Jessica Levin and Maya Rudolph)

Sky and Ground (World Channel (PBS). Directors/Producers: Talya Tibbon and Joshua Bennett. Producers: Maro Chermayeff and Jeff Dupre)

Taste of Cement (Syndicado Film Sales. Director: Ziad Kalthoum. Producers: Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias Siebert and Mohammad Ali Atassi)

The Distant Barking of Dogs (Cinephil. Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont. Producer: Monica Hellstrøm)

The Judge (Ro*co Films/PBS Independent Lens. Director/Producer: Erika Cohn)

The King (Oscilloscope Laboratories. Director/Producer: Eugene Jarecki. Producers: Georgina Hill, Christopher Frierson, David Kuhn and Christopher St. John)

The Other Side of Everything (Icarus Films. Director/Producer: Mila Turajlic. Producer: Carine Chichkowsky)

The Silence of Others (Cinephil / POV. Directors/Producers: Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar)

The Stranger (Director: Nicole Nielsen Horanyi. Producer: Helle Faber)

Three Identical Strangers (NEON / CNN FILMS. Director: Tim Wardle. Producers: Becky Read and Grace Hughes-Hallett)

United Skates (HBO. Directors/Producers: Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown)

Wild Relatives (Director/Producer: Jumana Manna)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features. Director/Producer: Morgan Neville. Producers: Caryn Capotosto and Nicholas Ma)

 

Shorts:

A Night at the Garden (Field of Vision. Director/Producer: Marshall Curry)

Black Sheep (The Guardian. Director: Ed Perkins. Producers: Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn)

Divided City (Reel South / WORLD / NETA. Director/Producer: Katie Mitchell and Andrea B. Scott)

Do We Belong? (Director: Sofian Khan. Producer: Pulkit Datta)

Father K (Director/Producer: Judd Ehrlich. Producers: Aidan Tumas, Mohab Khattab and Eva Burns)

Fear Us Women (RYOT. Director: David Darg. Producer: Diego Traverso)

Footprint (New York Times Op-Docs. Director: Sara Newens. Producer: Laura Heberton)

Graven Image (Field of Vision. Director: Sierra Pettengill. Producer: Laura Coxson)

Homeless: The Soundtrack (Director/Producer: Irene Taylor Brodsky. Producers: Paule Mae Schwartz, Steve Schwartz and Tahria Sheather)

India’s Forbidden Love: An Honour Killing on Trial (Witness, Al Jazeera English. Director: Sadhana Subramaniam. Producers: Aloke Devichand and Fiona Lawson-Baker)

Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane (Netflix. Director/Producer: Kim A. Snyder. Producer: Maria Cuomo Cole)

Lifeboat (Director/Producer: Skye Fitzgerald. Producer: Bryn Mooser)

Los Comandos (World Channel. Directors/Producers: Joshua Bennett and Juliana Schatz-Preston. Producers: Jeff Dupre, Maro Chermayeff and Jessica Chermayeff)

Los Lecheros (Milwaukee PBS. Director/Producer: Jim Cricchi. Producers: Susan Peters, Alexandra Hall, Coburn Dukehart and Andy Hall)

Lotte that Silhouette Girl (Directors/Producers: Elizabeth Beecherl and Carla Patullo)

Mon amour, mon ami (Films Grand Huit. Director/Producer: Adriano Valerio. Producers: Marco Alessi, Giulia Achilli, Lionel Massol and Pauline Seigland)

Mosul (PBS Distribution. Director: Olivier Sarbil. Co-Director/Producer: James Jones. Producers: Dan Edge and Raney Aronson-Rath)

Mr. Temple and the Tigerbelles (Director/Producer: Tom Neff)

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes (New York Times Op-Docs. Director: Charlie Tyrell. Producer: Julie Baldassi)

Nuuca (Field of Vision. Director: Michelle Latimer. Producer: Catie Lamer)

On My Way Out: The Secret Life of Nani and Popi (AMC Digital / Sundance Now. Director: Skyler Gross. Director/Producer: Brandon Gross. Producer: Barry Avrich)

Reviled and Maligned (Everything is Stories / RYOT / Oscilloscope Laboratories / Filmscience. Director: Daniel Navetta. Producers: Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani and Daniel Berger)

Sidelined (A&E IndieFilms. Director: Galen Summer. Producer: Jason Goldman.)

The Girl and the Picture (USC Shoah Foundation. Director/Producer: Vanessa Roth. Producer: Devorah Palladino and Stephen D. Smith)

The Last Honey Hunter (Director: Ben Knight. Producer: Ben Ayers, Renan Ozturk and Travis Rummel)

We Are Not Done Yet (HBO. Director: Sareen Hairabedian. Producer: Jeffrey Wright and David Holbrooke)

We Became Fragments (New York Times Op-Docs. Director/Producer: Luisa Conlon. Directors: Lacy Jane Roberts and Hanna Miller)

Zion (Netflix. Director/Producer: Floyd Russ. Producer: Carter Collins)

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

    Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "Three Identical Strangers" are two of the 31 shortlisted films for the International Documentary Association's award for top feature of 2018. Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," Netflix's "Shirkers," and Hulu's "Minding the Gap" were among the other high-profile titles unveiled on Tuesday. Morgan Neville's Fred Rogers story "Won't […]

