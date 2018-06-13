You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wonder Woman 2’ First Look Photos Reveals Chris Pine’s Return

WONDER WOMAN
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Clay Enos

Everyone’s favorite lasso-spinning warrior goddess is back — and this time, she brought a familiar friend.

Filming is officially underway for the “Wonder Woman 2,” and Patty Jenkins, who is returning to the director’s chair, teased a first look on Wednesday morning at the highly anticipated sequel.

Jenkins tweeted out a photo of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor who (spoiler alert!) blows up during World War I at the end of the first movie. Nevertheless, he appears looking sharp as ever, albeit confused, in the year 1984.

Gadot also shared a photo of her return as Diana Price — a.k.a. Wonder Woman — standing in front of a window of TV sets.

Jenkins previously revealed that the upcoming superhero sequel, officially titled “Wonder Woman 1984,” will be set in the United States during the 1980s. Kristen Wiig joins as the villainous Cheetah, while Pedro Pascal is also been cast in a key role.

“Wonder Woman” was a critically acclaimed box office sensation last summer, earning $821.8 million worldwide including $412.5 million in North America. The film became a massive hit for Warner Bros., becoming the 20th-highest domestic grosser of all time, as well as the second-biggest move of 2017 after “Beauty and the Beast.

Wonder Woman 2” hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

  WONDER WOMAN

    'Wonder Woman 2' First Look Photos Reveals Chris Pine's Return

  Dolby Cinema to Expand Into U.K.,

    CineEurope: Dolby Cinema to Expand Into U.K., Germany

  'Inzomnia,' Tales,' Monsters' Among Projects Pitched

    Annecy: 'Inzomnia,' 'Viking Tales,' 'Color Monsters' Offered By Pixelatl At Annecy

  Annecy: UTA To Handle Animortal's 'Chuck

    Annecy: UTA Independent Group to Handle Animortal's 'Chuck Steel' Rights for North America

  'Small Town,' 'What Would Jesus Do?'

    Annecy: 'Small Town,' 'What Would Jesus Do?' to Unspool at Mifa's Animation! Focus

  Laika's Missing Link, starring Hugh Jackman

    Hugh Jackman Animated Feature 'Missing Link' Acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

  Brazilian Animation: A Selection of Titles

    Brazilian Animation: A Selection of Titles at Annecy

