‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Pushed Back Seven Months to 2020

Warner Bros. has moved Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” back seven months from Nov. 1, 2019, to June 5, 2020.

The sequel, which is set in 1984, replaces Mark Wahlberg’s “Six Billion Dollar Man,” which has been taken off the schedule.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, said, “We had tremendous success releasing the first ‘Wonder Woman’ film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the eighth installment in the DC Universe, and the fourth movie featuring Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The first pic earned $821.8 million worldwide, including $412.6 million in North America. The movie is the highest-grossing film with a female director, as well as the 22nd-highest-grossing movie of all time in North America.

Patty Jenkins is returning to direct. The film was originally dated on Dec. 13, 2019, but was moved forward to Nov. 1 to avoid being just a single week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which opens on Dec. 20, 2019. Chris Pine is also back and Kristen Wiig joins as the villainous Cheetah.

Warner Bros. bought the rights to “Six Billion Dollar Man” late last year from the Weinstein Company, which had been developing the movie with Damian Szifron — best known for directing the Argentinian drama “Wild Tales.” The studio had already pushed back the release date for the sci-fi action film by a year, moving the opening from May 31, 2019, to June 5, 2020, in the wake of Szifron departing as director.