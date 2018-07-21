‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Team Talks ’80s Setting, Chris Pine’s Resurrection

The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans.

Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d reveal how his character could still be alive for the sequel when it had appeared in “Wonder Woman” that he’d met his death.

“It’s something I’m super excited for everybody to see,” said Jenkins. “[Chris] is a very important part of our movie.”

She also explained why she chose to set the new film in the ’80s.

“One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” she said. “I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.”

The footage that was aired showed Wonder Woman flying into a mall — classic ’80s — and rescuing a young girl while taking out some gun-toting thugs.

“The thing that mattered to me the most,” Jenkins said of the sequel, “is I wanted to make great movies in my lifetime. And I found myself saying I have these characters I love and this world that I love and we can make a movie about something completely new, pure and strong and as unique as the first one. Of course I want to do that.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.