‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Team Talks ’80s Setting, Chris Pine’s Resurrection

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot'Wonder Woman' film panel, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 21 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutters

The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans.

Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d reveal how his character could still be alive for the sequel when it had appeared in “Wonder Woman” that he’d met his death.

“It’s something I’m super excited for everybody to see,” said Jenkins. “[Chris] is a very important part of our movie.”

She also explained why she chose to set the new film in the ’80s.

“One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” she said. “I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.”

The footage that was aired showed Wonder Woman flying into a mall — classic ’80s — and rescuing a young girl while taking out some gun-toting thugs.

“The thing that mattered to me the most,” Jenkins said of the sequel, “is I wanted to make great movies in my lifetime. And I found myself saying I have these characters I love and this world that I love and we can make a movie about something completely new, pure and strong and as unique as the first one. Of course I want to do that.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Film

  • Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal

    'Wonder Woman 1984' Team Talks '80s Setting, Chris Pine's Resurrection

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

  • Aquaman

    First 'Aquaman' Trailer Makes a Splash at Comic-Con

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

  • Shazam trailer

    'Shazam!' Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con (Watch)

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

  • Godzilla King of the Monsters

    'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' First Trailer Stomps Into Comic-Con

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

    'Fantastic Beasts 2' Comic-Con Trailer Introduces Nicolas Flamel

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

  • Generation Wealth

    Lauren Greenfield on How 'Generation Wealth' Perfectly Foreshadows the Trump Era

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

  • Durban Fest ‘Springs’ for Emerging Filmmakers

    Durban Fest ‘Springs’ for Emerging Filmmakers

    The team behind the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to discuss the upcoming sequel film and debut some footage for the assembled fans. Chris Pine, director Patty Jenkins, and Gal Gadot were all present at the panel. Pine kicked it off by quashing any hopes that he’d […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad