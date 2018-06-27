‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Shares First Look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Wiig Where'd You Go Bernadette
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah.

The photo sees Wiig as Cheetah’s mortal alias, Barbara Minerva. While her character looks meek and unassuming in the wide shot — which pictures a Wiig as a curly-haired, simply dressed civilian — surrounding statues of lions, giraffes, and antelope foreshadow her predatory tendencies.

Since “Wonder Woman 1984” recently began production, Jenkins and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, have shared multiple buzzworthy first looks into the sequel, which Jenkins previously revealed will take place in the United States in 1984.

Earlier this month, Jenkins posted a photo of Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor — a move that sent fans into a frenzy, as the first film seemed to have definitively killed Pine’s character off in a plane explosion. That same day, Gadot also released the first photo of her return as Diana Prince.

The highly anticipated sequel also sparked interest when the “Wonder Woman 1984” team recently redecorated the nation’s capitol to look like a doomed 1980s metropolis. Fans took to social media to share photos of extras with loud prints and voluminous hairdos, as the movie filmed in the disaster-strewn streets of Washington, D.C.

Related

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the eighth installment in the DC Universe franchise, and the fourth movie featuring Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The first film in the franchise lassoed an incredible amount of moviegoers last summer, earning $821.8 million worldwide including $412.5 million in North America. The universally acclaimed film was a smash for Warner Bros. and is now the highest-grossing film with a female director, as well as the 22nd-highest-grossing movie of all time in North America and the third-biggest movie of 2017 after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Jared Leto Mobius Marvel Casting-2

    Jared Leto to Star in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Morbius' From Director Daniel Espinosa

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

  • Valerian review

    EuropaCorp Posts Net Loss of $95.4 Million; Revenues Up 49%

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

  • Kristen Wiig Where'd You Go Bernadette

    'Wonder Woman 1984' Shares First Look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

  • Jerry Brown

    Gov. Jerry Brown Signs California Production Tax Credit Extension

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

  • Computer Chess Movie

    Variety Honors Artisans at 2018 Karlovy Vary Film Fest

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Milos Forman's Filmmaker Pal Recalls Their Dramatic Czech Escape

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Redbox Clinches Warner Bros. Deal for Same-Day DVD Kiosk Rentals

    The cat’s out of the bag — prepare to wig out over the first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s new nemesis. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman” and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” took to Twitter Wednesday to share the first still of Kristen Wiig as the Amazonian goddess’ latest foe, Cheetah. The photo sees […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad