Film News Roundup: Amy Adams’ Thriller ‘Woman in the Window’ Set for 2019 Release

In today’s film news roundup, Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window” is dated, Jim Gaffigan’s comedy special gets a theatrical release and Andrea Iervolino gets an award.

RELEASE DATES

Fox has given an awards-season release date of Oct. 4, 2019 to Amy Adams’ psychological thriller “The Woman In The Window,” with Joe Wright directing.

Tracy Letts wrote the screenplay with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing. “The Woman in the Window” is based on A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018.

The story centers on a woman who’s a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine, watching old movies, recalling happier times and spying on her neighbors.

Adams has been nominated for five Academy Awards for best supporting actress for “Junebug” (2005), “Doubt” (2008), “The Fighter” (2010), and “The Master” (2012); and best actress for “American Hustle” (2013).

Fox has moved its ensemble “Bad Times At The El Royale” back by a week to Oct. 12, 2018.

Comedy Dynamics will release Jim Gaffigan’s sixth stand-up special, “Noble Ape,” in theaters and through the Comedy Dynamics Network on July 13.

The film will premiere theaterically in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, Austin and Atlanta. Comedy Dynamics Network is a new proprietary distribution system that distributes to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, Playstation, X Box and many major providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon.

Gaffigan adds, “To have ‘Noble Ape’ screened in theaters is something I never even contemplated. What an honor.”

Comedy Dynamics produced Gaffigan’s last three specials: “Mr. Universe” in 2012, “Obsessed” in 2014, and “Cinco” in 2017. Gaffigan will also voice monster hunter Abraham Van Helsing in “Hotel Transylvania 3” and star in Bron Studio’s comedy “Drunk Parents.” He will also voice the Goose in Original Force Animation’s “Duck Duck Goose.”

AWARD

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival has given its award for best producer to Ambi Group CEO Andrea Iervolino.

ICFF director Cristiano de Florentiis said, “In this 2018 edition, we are delighted to bestow the ICFF Award for best producer to Andrea who exemplifies, to the highest standards, the role of producer: that is, someone who knows every aspect of movie production, from the financing to marketing obligations.”

Since the age of 16, Iervolino has produced, financed and distributed over 75 feature films. His credits include stock car racing film “Trading Paint,” starring John Travolta; Lamborghini biopic “Lamborghini – The Legend” starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; revenge thriller “Bent,” starring Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia; the heist movie “Finding Steve McQueen,” starring Travis Fimmel; and the Andrea Bocelli biopic “The Music of Silence,” starring Antonio Banderas, Toby Sebastian and Jordi Molla.