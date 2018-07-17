Wolf Kasteler Promotes Graehme Morphy, Annick Muller (EXCLUSIVE)

Graehme Morphy and Annick Müller have been promoted to partners at the global consulting and public relations firm Wolf Kasteler, Variety has learned exclusively.

“It is a privilege for us today to announce the newly formed partnership with Annick and Graehme,” said Annett Wolf and Lisa Kasteler in a joint statement released Tuesday.

“They have already proven to be significant partners and we are thrilled to make it official,” the duo added. “With their individual and combined skill set and experience needed in our ever-shifting global media landscape, we are excited to move the company forward with our collective vision.”

Morphy started his career at Wolf Kasteler in the Los Angeles office where he spent several years before making a departure to Universal Pictures, where he worked within the film partnerships, licensing and digital group before returning to Wolf Kasteler in 2013 to work with personal, social impact and corporate clients. He worked with Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kaya Scodelario and simultaneously developed the company’s social impact and corporate side of the company alongside Kasteler.

Morphy has developed strategic campaigns and initiatives for high-profile social impact organizations including XQ Institute, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Hunger Is, Stand Up to Cancer, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, the Julian D. King Gift Foundation, the Hawn Foundation, Oxfam, the Movember Foundation, the ACLU, and others. He has also consulted and operated campaigns for ESPN, Armani, Weight Watchers, Capital One, Morris Yorn and others.

Muller began her career in public relations at IDPR working on numerous campaigns for personal clients, TV shows, brands and events. Over the last two decades, she launched such shows as MTV’s “Skins,” “Teen Wolf,” “Workaholics,” and TV Land’s “Younger,” as well as award campaigns for Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Cerveris, Kyra Sedgwick, and Ben Foster.

In 2016, she joined Wolf Kasteler to oversee their New York office and continued to develop strategic campaigns for artists and content (television shows, book campaigns, fashion collections). She worked with Omari Hardwick, Anna Chlumsky, Sheila Vand, Elizabeth Marvel, Caissie Levy, Joseph Fiennes, Christopher Fitzgerald, Carol Kane, Isabella Rossellini, Ian Somerhalder, Julia Stiles, Francois Arnaud, Caleb Landry Jones, Taylor John Smith, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Maya Hawke, and Kate Rockwell.

Muller will remain in New York and Morphy will continue in Los Angeles.