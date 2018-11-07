You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WME Briefly Evacuated After Suspicious Package Delivered to L.A. Office

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
WME Building
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google Maps

Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office.

Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off.

Employees are expected to be allowed back into the building once they return from lunch as police have cleared the situation.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • WME Building

    WME Briefly Evacuated After Suspicious Package Delivered to L.A. Office

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

  • Elle Fanning's 'Teen Spirit' Set for

    Elle Fanning Music Drama 'Teen Spirit' to Open in Spring 2019

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Elf' Turns 15: Behind the Scenes of Making the Will Ferrell Holiday Classic

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

  • Courtney Vance, Niecy Nash, and Mamoudou

    Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Mamoudou Athie to Star in Netflix's 'Uncorked'

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

  • Mickey Rourke

    Mickey Rourke to Produce, Star in Crime Drama 'Twilight Into Darkness'

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

  • Can you ever forgive me 22

    How Big Studios Began Making Indie-Style Movies

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

  • First Man BTS

    How Damien Chazelle's 'First Man' Crew Got Ryan Gosling to the Moon

    Police were called to the WME offices on Wednesday after a suspicious package was delivered to the Beverly Hills office. Though the lower level was evacuated, employees in the upper levels of the building remained in the office as police assessed the situation. Camden Ave., where the office is located, is blocked off. Employees are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad