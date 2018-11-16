William Goldman, ‘Legendary Adventurer in Screenwriting,’ Remembered by Hollywood

As news broke that screenwriting legend William Goldman died on Friday in Manhattan, Hollywood figures, including prolific writers, took to social media to honor the Oscar winner. Many shared gifs with the writer’s most famous movie lines.

Goldman, whose career spanned decades, won Oscars for his screenplays for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men.” He also adapted his own novels, such as “The Princess Bride” and “Marathon Man,” to the big screen, in addition to his adaptations for the stage (including “Misery”).

“RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever,” Ron Howard wrote. “I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world.”

RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever. I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world. https://t.co/RWRdCoO1Cm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 16, 2018

“William Goldman was huge part of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70’s and beyond,” Ben Stiller said. “His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games. #RESPECT”

William Goldman was huge part Of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70’s and beyond. His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games. #RESPECT https://t.co/ED9HUJc50R — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 16, 2018

“It’s no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing,” Edgar Wright tweeted. “RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman.”

It's no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing. RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman. https://t.co/oqSyQaRq2R — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 16, 2018

“One less giant,” actor Ron Perlman tweeted.

One less giant…. William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/ipARwOdkNs — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 16, 2018

Legendary William Goldman, has died. He gave us ‘The Princess Bride’, ( book even better than the film) ‘Butch Cassidy-’ screenplay of "All the President's Men’ and best book on show biz, ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade’. He was also a true friend. Thank you dear Bill pic.twitter.com/dcwfYPd3ue — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2018

William Goldman wrote brilliant novels, screenplays and razor-sharp takes on filmmaking. He was also a very nice man. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 16, 2018

Great story-editing story. William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/9cwFpasnO6 — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) November 16, 2018

That resume. My God. RIP William Goldman https://t.co/ZmAN7sCRpS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 16, 2018

William Goldman's All the President's Men is one of the best screenplays ever–a miracle of thoughtful adaptation. His most famous aphorism about Hollywood was "Nobody knows anything." I don't think he believed it for a minute. RIP. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 16, 2018

This guy was the best ever.

William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/tvrYG2KamM — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 16, 2018

A screenwriting god just passed away, William Goldman. His book Adventures in the Screen Trade was my first screenwriting bible. His scripts for Butch Cassidy and All the Presidents Men won Oscars. But for me The Princess Bride is his masterpiece and greatest legacy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3z4jVfU1FG — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) November 16, 2018

RIP William Goldman, the bard of Hollywood scripts and the screen trade — and someone who tried so hard to be a Great American Novelist but ended up in a better spot. https://t.co/auZ2IRmgGJ — Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) November 16, 2018