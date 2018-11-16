William Goldman, ‘Legendary Adventurer in Screenwriting,’ Remembered by Hollywood

As news broke that screenwriting legend William Goldman died on Friday in Manhattan, Hollywood figures, including prolific writers, took to social media to honor the Oscar winner. Many shared gifs with the writer’s most famous movie lines.
Goldman, whose career spanned decades, won Oscars for his screenplays for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men.” He also adapted his own novels, such as “The Princess Bride” and “Marathon Man,” to the big screen, in addition to his adaptations for the stage (including “Misery”).
“RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever,” Ron Howard wrote. “I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world.”
“William Goldman was huge part of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70’s and beyond,” Ben Stiller said. “His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games. #RESPECT”
“It’s no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing,” Edgar Wright tweeted. “RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman.”
“One less giant,” actor Ron Perlman tweeted.