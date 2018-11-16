William Goldman’s Best Lines

The Oscar-winning screenwriter behind “All the President’s Men,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and “The Princess Bride” has died, but William Goldman’s words will live on indefinitely in his scripts and books. To remember the late screenwriter and author, here are some of his most memorable lines:

The Princess Bride (1987)

“Do you want me to follow you for the rest of your days? I will do that. Do you want me to crawl? I will crawl. I will be quiet for you or sing for you, or if you are hungry, let me bring you food, or if you have thirst and nothing will quench it but Arabian wine, I will go to Araby, even though it is across the world, and bring a bottle back for your lunch. Anything there is that I can do for you, I will do for you; anything there is that I cannot do, I will learn to do.”

“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

“Inconceivable!”

“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

“Tyrone, you know how much I love watching you work, but I’ve got my country’s 500th anniversary to plan, my wedding to arrange, my wife to murder and Guilder to frame for it; I’m swamped.”

“Life isn’t fair, it’s just fairer than death, that’s all.”

Related William Goldman, 'Legendary Adventurer in Screenwriting,' Remembered by Hollywood William Goldman, Oscar-Winning Writer of 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,' Dies at 87

“As you wish…”

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

“You know, you should have let yourself get killed a long time ago when you had the chance. See, you may be the biggest thing that ever hit this area, but you’re still two-bit outlaws. I never met a soul more affable than you, Butch, or faster than the Kid, but you’re still nothing but two-bit outlaws on the dodge. It’s over, don’t you get that? Your time is over and you’re gonna die bloody, and all you can do is choose where.”

All the President’s Men (1976)

“Follow the money.”

“You know the results of the latest Gallup Poll? Half the country never even heard of the word Watergate. Nobody gives a s—. You guys are probably pretty tired, right? Well, you should be. Go on home, get a nice hot bath. Rest up… 15 minutes. Then get your asses back in gear. We’re under a lot of pressure, you know, and you put us there. Nothing’s riding on this except the, uh, First Amendment to the Constitution, freedom of the press, and maybe the future of the country. Not that any of that matters, but if you guys f— up again, I’m going to get mad. Goodnight.”

Marathon Man (1976)

“Is it safe?… Is it safe?”

“You’re talking to me?”

“Is it safe?”

“Is what safe?”

“Is it safe?”

“I don’t know what you mean. I can’t tell you something’s safe or not, unless I know specifically what you’re talking about.”

“Is it safe?”

“Tell me what the ‘it’ refers to.”

“Is it safe?”

“Yes, it’s safe, it’s very safe, it’s so safe you wouldn’t believe it.”

“Is it safe?”

“No. It’s not safe, it’s… very dangerous, be careful.”

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

“Well then you go too, you lack the courage to lead. Go! Tell all your men to go. But I will kill the lions and I will build the bridge. And you? You must go home and tell the wives of the men who died here that you fled with the others because you could not master your fear.”