Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass to Receive Tributes at IFP Gotham Awards

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards.

As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards categories. The show also honors select film industry icons as tributes at each year’s ceremony, which will be held this year Nov. 26 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films and plays and has been nominated for three Academy Awards, following his roles in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire” and “The Florida Project.” He has also won two Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, a New York Film Critics Circle Award, a National Board of Review Award, an Independent Spirit Award and a Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement.

Greengrass began his career as a television journalist before co-authoring “Spycatcher,” the memoir of a former M15 officer named Peter Wright. He would then begin working on his debut feature film “Resurrected,” which earned him two awards at the Berlin Film Festival in 1989, before going on to direct three films within the Jason Bourne franchise. His most recent film “22 July” dramatizes a 2012 terror attack in Norway and will release on Netflix Oct. 10.

Other tributes at the award show include Rachel Weisz, receiving the actress tribute, and Jon Kamen, receiving the industry tribute. Nominees for the Gotham awards will be announced Oct. 18.