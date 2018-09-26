You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass to Receive Tributes at IFP Gotham Awards

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Willem Dafoe Paul Greengrass
CREDIT: Courtesy of Frank PR

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards.

As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards categories. The show also honors select film industry icons as tributes at each year’s ceremony, which will be held this year Nov. 26 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films and plays and has been nominated for three Academy Awards, following his roles in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire” and “The Florida Project.” He has also won two Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, a New York Film Critics Circle Award, a National Board of Review Award, an Independent Spirit Award and a Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement.

Greengrass began his career as a television journalist before co-authoring “Spycatcher,” the memoir of a former M15 officer named Peter Wright.  He would then begin working on his debut feature film “Resurrected,” which earned him two awards at the Berlin Film Festival in 1989, before going on to direct three films within the Jason Bourne franchise. His most recent film “22 July” dramatizes a 2012 terror attack in Norway and will release on Netflix Oct. 10.

Other tributes at the award show include Rachel Weisz, receiving the actress tribute, and Jon Kamen, receiving the industry tribute. Nominees for the Gotham awards will be announced Oct. 18.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Willem Dafoe Paul Greengrass

    Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass to Receive Tributes at IFP Gotham Awards

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

  • Kingpin Spider Gwen

    Poll: Which Spider-Man Character Should Get a Standalone Movie?

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

  • Argentina Oscar Submission Announced: Luis Ortega’s

    Argentina Selects Luis Ortega’s ‘El Angel’ for Foreign Language Oscar Submission

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

  • Mindy Kaling TCA

    Mindy Kaling on Gender Parity in Hollywood: 'I’ve Seen an Enormous Amount Of Change'

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Box Office: Can Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's 'Night School' Best 'Smallfoot'?

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

  • null

    Damien Chazelle’s ‘First Man’ to Open Morelia International Film Fest

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

  • Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman, Amazon Studios Nab Meg Wolitzer Novel 'The Female Persuasion' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Wednesday that Willem Dafoe and Paul Greengrass will receive an actor and director tribute respectively at the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. As one of the first awards shows of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provides early recognition for independent films and their writers, directors, producers and actors in ten different awards […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad