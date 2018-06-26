Will Smith, Marc Forster Buying German Licensing, Distribution Company

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films.

Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes “Suicide Squad,” “Bright,” and “Bad Boys.” Forster is the director of “Quantum of Solace,” “Finding Neverland,” and “World War Z.” They have not worked together in the past.

Telepool releases, sells, and promotes movies, television, and gaming content in German-speaking territories. It also handles merchandising and publishing opportunities. Although little known in the U.S., Telepool has been around for more than five decades, becoming one of Europe’s leading sales and acquisitions firms. It also operates in a vital market for film. Germany is one of the 10 biggest sources of box office revenues in the world, and a major source of Hollywood financing.

According to an announcement, the acquisition was made by the Smith Family Circle, Will and Jada Smith’s Family Office, and Elysian Fields, a group of investors associated with Forster. It’s a bold move for Smith and Forster, one that potentially enables them to create and finance films that might have trouble securing a big studio berth at a time when Hollywood companies are cutting back on the number of movies they make. This means Smith and Forster will have already locked in home entertainment and theatrical distribution in key overseas markets, a big step up for films looking for funding. It also will potentially help Smith find financial support for projects that he does not act in, but only produces.

Related

As a part of the deal, Smith‬ and producer James Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment will have the option to develop and distribute film and television projects through Telepool. Overbrook, which has backed the likes of “Annie” and “The Karate Kid,” will continue to operate independently. In January, Overbrook decided not to renew its long-term distribution pact with Sony Pictures.

2dux², an independent production entity run by Forster and producer Renee Wolfe, will also have the option to develop and distribute film and television projects through Telepool, but will likewise remain independent.

“Marc and I took a close look at Telepool and discovered a company that has an incredible reputation and a lot of potent,” said Smith in a statement. “We look forward to working together and with the Telepool team to create unique opportunities and content to strategically growing the business.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith, Marc Forster Buying German Licensing, Distribution Company

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Theatres Says Its Subscription Plan That Kicks Off Tuesday Is 'Sustainable'

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

  • Detective Chinatown 2 review

    Wanda Unveils $1.77 Billion Plan to Consolidate Film Units

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

  • Small is Biutiful: ‘Karmele,’ ‘Estela,’ ‘Paramedic’

    Small is Biutiful: ‘Karmele,’ ‘Estela,’ ‘Paramedic’ Make 2018 Selection

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Film News Roundup: Julie Taymor's 'Across the Universe' Set for Three-Day Re-Release

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

  • Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali's 'Green Book' Set

    Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali's 'Green Book' Set for Awards Season Release

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Motion Picture Academy Makes It Clear: The Doors Are Wide Open

    Will Smith and Marc Forster have partnered to acquire Telepool GmbH, a German licensing and distribution company. As part of the deal, the company will become a development, financing, and distribution partner for Smith and Forster’s films. Smith is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, with a list of credits that includes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad