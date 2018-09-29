Will Ferrell Comedy ‘Holmes and Watson’ Premieres New Trailer (WATCH)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Ferrell Comedy 'Holmes and Watson' Premieres New Trailer

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are back to their usual absurd antics in a new trailer for Colombia Picture’s latest comedy “Holmes and Watson,” released Friday.

The film marks the the third time that the “Stepbrothers” stars have acted alongside each other; however, this time they’ll be taking on one of Britain’s greatest literary figures: Sherlock Holmes. In the new trailer, Ferrell (Sherlock Holmes) and Reilly (John Watson) try on disguises, shoot at killer bees and jump out of windows all while trying to solve a mysterious case involving the the queen of England herself.

The video also features several other members of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s roster of characters, including a quick glance at a mustachioed Ralph Fiennes as Moriarty as well as new characters such as Dr. Grace Hart (Rebecca Hall), a strong, beautiful doctor who is obviously smarter than both detectives.

As for jokes, Ferrell and Reilly are doing what they do best: dumb characters and slapstick comedy, which includes numerous 21st century references – a Victorian selfie stick and a “no sh— Sherlock” both make an appearance – blended with a nineteenth century environment.

Kelly Macdonald, Lauren Lapkus and Hugh Laurie will also star in the film, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 21.

