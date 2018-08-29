Wile E. Coyote Movie in the Works at Warner Bros.

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wile E. Coyote
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce.

The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to write the “Coyote Vs. Acme” script.

Wile E. Coyote is part of Warner’s Looney Tunes characters, which include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn, and Marvin the Martian. The dialogue-free Coyote character first appeared in 1949 in “Fast and Furry-ous,” the first of 49 cartoons in which he was never able to catch the Road Runner, despite using complex devices from the fictitious Acme Corporation. The Acme contraptions invariably fail, leaving the Coyote squashed flat or burnt to a crisp.

McKay made his feature film directorial debut with 2017’s “Lego Batman,” which grossed $311 million worldwide. He was animation co-director on 2014’s “The Lego Movie.”

Warner Bros. mixed Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters in 1996’s live-action/animated sports comedy “Space Jam,” which grossed $230 million worldwide. It also produced 2003’s “Looney Tunes: Back in Action,” starring Brendan Fraser, in 2003.

The Silbermans are repped by ICM Partners. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • Wile E. Coyote

    Wile E. Coyote Movie in the Works at Warner Bros.

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians': A USC Student

    How a USC Freshman Got to Reinvent a Coldplay Song for 'Crazy Rich Asians'

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Looks to Lead Slow Labor Day Weekend

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

  • The Conjuring 2

    Poll: What's Your Favorite 'Conjuring' Movie?

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan Tribute Set for November at Educational Theatre Foundation Gala

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

  • Directors Guild Awards 2020 Date Set

    Directors Guild Sets 2020 Awards Show Date

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    ReFrame, IMDBPro Announce 22 Newly Certified Gender-Balanced Films

    Warner Bros. is developing “Coyote Vs. Acme” as a Wile E. Coyote animated movie with “Lego Batman” director Chris McKay on board to produce. The sibling team of Jon and Josh Silberman, whose writing and producing credits include “Living Biblically,” “Bordertown,” “Deadbeat,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” have been hired by the studio to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad